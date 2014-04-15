Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon is having to piece together a starting rotation after three starters are down with injuries.

The biggest loss is left-hander Matt Moore, who has decided to undergo Tommy John surgery on his injured left elbow April 22, the Tampa Bay Times reported Monday.

Moore made the decision after Monday afternoon’s throwing session, saying the discomfort he felt made it clear he could not pitch with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament.

“What was coming out, it’s a shame to be have to be shut down right now but it just wasn’t comfortable,” said Moore, who finishes 2014 with an 0-2 record and 2.70 ERA in 10 innings. “Being stuck in the position I am right now, where it’s not exactly comfortable but it’s not exactly completely broke, it’s kind of one of those things where you know it’s going to get worse.”

Adding to the Rays’ pitching woes, an MRI over the weekend revealed that Alex Cobb could miss up to six weeks with a strained oblique. And righty Jeremy Hellickson is still recovering from elbow surgery and has yet to make a start this season.

To compound the problems, righty Jake Odorizzi, who was supposed to start Tuesday’s game against the Orioles, came down with an illness prior to Monday’s 7-1 loss to Baltimore. The Rays sent Odorizzi back to the hotel to get rest, but he is still expected to play.

Maddon is ready to embrace the challenge.

“Sometimes adversity brings out the best in all of us,” Maddon said. “We’ll fight our way through this also. I don’t get despondent. From our perspective, it’s about being consistent. These are our 25 guys and I have a lot of confidence in them. Maybe it’s about manipulating it a little bit differently. We feel good about our guys. I know we’re going to start hitting. We might have to win that 7-6 game or that 5-4 or 8-7 game now, which we have not been doing to this point. It’s a one-run game in a different form.”

For the time, Maddon could go with Chris Archer, Odorizzi, David Price, Cesar Ramos and Erik Bedard in the starting rotation. If one of these pitchers struggles, the team could look for help with one of its minor league affiliates.

Maddon, however, has dealt with the injury bug before, and is ready to move forward.

“I believe we’re fine, I believe we’ll be able to work through,” said Maddon. “We’ve done it in the past. But, of course, this is when you create conjecture. It’s wonderful. It’s a big part of our game. From my perspective, it’s about the 25 guys that are here today. We have to win this game somehow.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-7

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rays (Jake Odorizzi, 1-1, 5.73 ERA) at Orioles (Miguel Gonzalez, 0-1, 9.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Odorizzi was still expected to make his start Tuesday against the Orioles even after coming down with an illness Monday prior to the series opener. Rays trainer Ron Porterfield advised Odorizzi to go back to the hotel to get some rest. “Ronny didn’t think he was that bad, but we just wanted to isolate him,” Maddon said.

--RHP Brad Boxberger was recalled by Tampa Bay prior to the series opener Monday with Baltimore from Triple-A Durham. Boxberger was part of a seven-player trade between the Rays and Padres in January. The Padres acquired LHP Alex Torres and RHP Jesse Hahn from the Rays for IF Logan Forsythe, LHP Matt Andriese, RHP Matt Lollis, IF Maxx Tissenbaum and Boxberger. Boxberger allowed only three hits with 13 strikeouts and two walks over 6 2/3 innings for Durham this season. “I really like his stuff,” Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon said about Boxberger. “He gets righties and lefties out.” Boxberger already helped the Rays by throwing a scoreless inning Monday against Baltimore.

--RHP Joel Peralta, who was not available over the weekend because he was battling a fever, appeared to feel better Monday and played catch prior to the series opener in Baltimore. “He’s feeling much better and I just wanted to have him play catch out there to tell me strength level where he’s at,” Maddon said. “If, in fact, he’s okay, I might try to get him in in less severe circumstances. I have to bet his strength level is not where it needs to be.” Peralta did not pitch Monday.

--LHP Matt Moore threw Monday after he was placed on the disabled list April 8 with a torn ulnar collateral ligament. Rays trainer Ron Porterfield said the session went well. “That was probably a good test for him,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “The word pain was not used.” Moore, however, decided to undergo Tommy John surgery on April 22 and will miss the entire season.

--RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo, who underwent Tommy John surgery in September 2012 and started the season on the disabled list, appears closer to rejoining the team. “He’s getting ready, he’s getting close,” Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon said. “There’s no setbacks or anything like that. He’s doing fine.” He could return in about a week.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau was optioned by the Rays late Sunday to Triple-A Durham. He had been recalled Sunday to take the roster spot of RHP Alex Cobb, who went on the 15-day disabled list with a strained oblique.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just a lot of pitches up. He had good stuff. The location was not that good and that’s why they hit him. The velocity was good and he some really good sliders to their right-handed hitters. He just left too many in the bad part of the plate. They didn’t miss our mistakes.” -- Rays manager Joe Maddon, talking about Chris Archer, who allowed seven runs on 12 hits with six strikeouts over five innings of Monday’s loss to the Orioles.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Moore (sore left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He was examined April 9 by Dr. James Andrews, and a dye-injection MRI exam revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament. He threw on April 14 and Moore later decided he will undergo Tommy John surgery on April 22. He is out for the season.

--RHP Alex Cobb (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. An MRI exam confirmed the initial diagnosis. He could miss up to six weeks with the injury.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He started throwing March 12 and continued to report good progress through the end of spring training. He’s scheduled to throw off the mound April 15 in Baltimore. He is expected to miss the first six-to-eight weeks of the season.

--RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo (Tommy John surgery in September 2012) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on April 4, and he could rejoin the team as early as the week of April 20.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Heath Bell

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Brad Boxberger

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Matt Joyce

OF Brandon Guyer