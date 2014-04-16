Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Tampa Bay Rays lefty Matt Moore decided to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery after going on the disabled list April 8 with a torn ulnar collateral ligament.

Moore will undergo the surgery April 22 so he can try to salvage most of the 2015 season. Moore was hoping to avoid the procedure, but after throwing Monday, he felt discomfort.

“I feel like I‘m in a decent place,” Moore said in Rays’ clubhouse Tuesday. “As far as support goes, everybody here and friends and family members have reached out. They kind of give you that reassurance that everything’s going to be alright. It could be a lot worse as far as injuries and what’s going on with us, but we have depth here, there’s a lot of guys that can and are doing a great job of filling in.”

Dr. James Andrew will perform the surgery. He is the first Tampa Bay pitcher to undergo Tommy John surgery since Jason Isringhausen underwent the procedure on June 16, 2009.

“I‘m in a transition phase as far as I understand I can’t help out on the competitive side of this business right now,” said Moore, who finished the season 0-2 with 2.70 ERA. “This is my first significant injury where I‘m going to be missing a lot of time. For such a long time I’ve never not shown up to the field and been on the team and been on the active roster. Even in the minor leagues it was never an issue. That’ll be one challenge for me to get over is just to focus on what each day’s rehab is.”

Moore is the third Rays starter to go down with an injury. Alex Cobb could miss up to six weeks ?with a strained oblique. And Jeremy Hellickson? ?is still recovering from elbow surgery and has yet to make a start this season.

Manager Joe Maddon had already altered the rotation in case Moore was going to be out for the long-term. Maddon ?will likely go with Chris Archer, Jake Odorizzi, David Price, Cesar Ramos and Erik Bedar?d in the starting rotation. If one of these pitchers struggles, the team could look for help with one of its minor league affiliates.

? Maddon hopes Moore will be even stronger when he returns.

”We’re gonna miss this guy for a bit,“ Maddon said. ”It’s good for him to get past this moment and look forward to a really long and prosperous career. Most of the time, percentage-wise, this is a very successful operation. He’s going to be in good hands.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-7

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rays (Jake Odorizzi, 1-1, 5.73 ERA) at Orioles (Miguel Gonzalez, 0-1, 9.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Matt Moore will have season-ending Tommy John surgery April 22. Moore went on the disabled list April 8 with a torn ulnar collateral ligament. He threw the ball Monday, but he still didn’t feel comfortable enough not to have the surgery. “With the success rates and the amount of tries that have been made have really kind of given you a good idea of what you’re going to be like when you get out of there,” Moore said.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi was a late scratch from his scheduled start Tuesday against the Orioles after dealing with an illness the prior day. Odorizzi was mainly scratched because of the wet, cold weather in Baltimore even though he told manager Joe Maddon he was available to pitch. When the game was eventually postponed, Odorizzi was named the starter for Wednesday. “I guess it all worked out all for the better for me personally,” Odorizzi said. “It was just a weird couple of days and hopefully we’ll get back on track with some normal tomorrow and be good to go from there. An extra day’s rest...no one gets upset with that.”

--LHP Cesar Ramos will get another start despite struggling in his previous outing Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds. Making his first start since 2012, Ramos allowed four runs on three hits and three walks in two-plus innings. Ramos will take the mound in the weekend series against the New York Yankees, Rays manager Joe Maddon said.

--LHP David Price will start the series opener Thursday against the New York Yankees after getting pushed back with Tuesday’s rainout in Baltimore. Price has continued to dominate opposing hitters this season and is 2-0 with 2.91 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If the weather was perfect, I was all for playing that game, there’s no question. I much rather not have a rainout regardless of how banged up you are.” -- Rays manager Joe Madden after Tuesday’s postponement with the Baltimore Orioles.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Moore (sore left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He was examined April 9 by Dr. James Andrews, and a dye-injection MRI exam revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament. He threw on April 14 and Moore later decided he will undergo Tommy John surgery on April 22. He is out for the season.

--RHP Alex Cobb (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. An MRI exam confirmed the initial diagnosis. He could miss up to six weeks with the injury.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He started throwing March 12 and continued to report good progress through the end of spring training. He’s scheduled to throw off the mound April 15 in Baltimore. He is expected to miss the first six-to-eight weeks of the season.

--RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo (Tommy John surgery in September 2012) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on April 4, and he could rejoin the team as early as the week of April 20.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Heath Bell

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Brad Boxberger

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Matt Joyce

OF Brandon Guyer