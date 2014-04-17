Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Rays are still looking for some offense. They just haven’t been able to find it lately.

Heading into this weekend’s four-game series with the Yankees, the Rays have scored only 14 runs in their last nine games. The Orioles blanked them 3-0 in the series finale on Wednesday even though the Rays had some scoring chances.

Manager Joe Maddon’s team was batting only .221 after that loss, but he said everything will even out as it’s a long season and his team remembers to keep working.

“It’s been tough,” Maddon said. “You’ve just got to stay with it, keep pounding, keep pounding. It’s going to come back to us.”

Maddon acknowledged it was frustrating in recent days. The Rays were outscored 37-14 in their last nine games and just haven’t been able to get the big hit.

They’re hoping to turn that around against New York.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-8

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rays (LHP David Price, 2-0, 2.91 ERA) at Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 1-2, 6.63)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Ben Zobrist got one hit Wednesday in a 3-0 loss in Baltimore. He’s now hit in four straight games and seven of his last eight.

--LHP David Price will start the first game of the Yankees series Thursday. LHP Erik Bedard, RHP Chris Archer and LHP Cesar Ramos will handle the three other games.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi took the loss Wednesday in Baltimore but pitched well in five innings on a windy, 39-degree afternoon. He gave up three runs on five hits, two of which were infield singles from Adam Jones. The right-hander struck out four but walked three, which hurt him. “It was one of those days where I didn’t have my A-plus stuff, so I had to go with the stuff I had,” he said.

--CF Desmond Jennings was the only Rays player to get more than one hit in that loss. He singled twice, in the fourth and the ninth. The first hit was off RHP Miguel Gonzalez, who Jennings already has three homers against.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s been tough. You’ve just got to stay with it, keep pounding, keep pounding. It’s going to come back to us.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, whose offense has scored 14 runs in the past nine games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Moore (sore left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He was examined April 9 by Dr. James Andrews, and a dye-injection MRI exam revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament. He threw on April 14 and Moore decided he will undergo Tommy John surgery on April 22. He is out for the season.

--RHP Alex Cobb (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. An MRI exam confirmed the initial diagnosis. He could miss up to six weeks.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He started throwing March 12 and continued to report good progress through the end of spring training. He’s scheduled to throw off the mound April 15 in Baltimore. He is expected to miss the first six-to-eight weeks of the season.

--RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo (Tommy John surgery in September 2012) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on April 4, and he could rejoin the team as early as the week of April 20.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He might be able to return midseason.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Heath Bell

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Brad Boxberger

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Matt Joyce

OF Brandon Guyer