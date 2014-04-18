Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- ‘Sophomore slump’ is a cliche, but it applies to the mighty struggles of Rays right fielder Wil Myers.

The 23-year-old 2013 American League Rookie of the Year is mired in the worst start of his professional career, batting .192 and going 0-for-2 with two walks in Thursday’s 10-2 loss to the Yankees. A season after batting .293 with a .478 slugging percentage and a .354 on-base percentage, Myers is groping for a solution after producing just two extra-base hits after 14 games. His double play quashed a precious rally against the Yankees’ CC Sabathia in the fourth inning on Thursday.

“Just not getting the job done -- swinging at bad pitches, going out of the zone, not staying with my plan,” Myers told the Tampa Tribune. “Besides the first game of the year, I haven’t really done too much at the plate. It’s something we’re working on in the cage. It’s just one of those things I‘m going through right now. Just looking to get out of it soon.”

Myers’ slump is troublesome for the Rays. His 16 strikeouts lead the team and all four of his RBIs came in the first four games of the season. But the five-hole hitter is not alone in his early season morass as the Rays are batting a woeful .252 on balls in play this season.

“I’ve been kind of going back and forth,” he said. “Sometimes I take, sometimes I try to be aggressive. I feel either one I pick is going to be wrong at the time. But that’s what you go through. When you’re going well you stick to one thing. But I‘m going back and forth trying to find something that works. It’s just tough right now.”

RECORD: 7-9

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Hiroki Kuroda, 2-1, 3.86 ERA) vs. Rays (LHP Erik Bedard, 0-0, 0.00)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Erik Bedard will make his first start of the season and first for the Rays on Friday against the Yankees at Tropicana Field. Bedard made his first appearance in relief on Sunday, allowing an unearned run on two hits and a walk in two innings of a 12-4 loss at Cincinnati.

--LHP David Price (2-1) set season worsts in innings (5), runs (6) and hits allowed (10) in a 10-2 loss to the Yankees at Tropicana Field on Thursday. Price surrendered two home runs, two triples and two doubles after allowing just five extra-base hits in his three previous starts combined.

--3B Evan Longoria improved his career average against Yankees LHP CC Sabathia to .403 by going 2-for-4 with a double on Thursday in a 10-2 loss at Tropicana Field. Longoria also reached on an error but was the lead runner wiped out in a 5-4-3 triple play hit into by 1B Sean Rodriguez.

--1B Sean Rodriguez hit into the second 5-4-3 triple play of his career on Thursday against the Yankees at Tropicana Field. 3B Yangervis Solarte snagged his sharp grounder and fired to 2B Brian Roberts, whose relay throw was picked on a bounce by 1B Scott Sizemore. The triple play was the third hit into by the Rays in franchise history, the previous by Rodriguez on Aug. 16, 2011 at Boston.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “My take on the whole thing is it happens to every team, every year, at different times in the season. It’s happening to us right now. I promise you, everybody’s going to go through this moment this year. The difference is how you handle the moment.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, of the Rays‘struggles.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Moore (sore left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He was examined April 9 by Dr. James Andrews, and a dye-injection MRI exam revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament. He threw on April 14 and Moore decided he will undergo Tommy John surgery on April 22. He is out for the season.

--RHP Alex Cobb (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. An MRI exam confirmed the initial diagnosis. He could miss up to six weeks.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He started throwing March 12 and continued to report good progress through the end of spring training. He’s scheduled to throw off the mound April 15 in Baltimore. He is expected to miss the first six-to-eight weeks of the season.

--RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo (Tommy John surgery in September 2012) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on April 4, and he could rejoin the team as early as the week of April 20.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He might be able to return midseason.

=