Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Rays’ comeback from a 4-0 deficit was their largest in nearly a year, since May 28 last season, and could provide a much-needed spark after a rut in which Tampa Bay mustered just 16 runs in 10 games, the lowest-scoring stretch since the franchise’s opening season in 1998.

“Finally we got a couple of balls to find some grass, or between the defenders,” manager Joe Maddon said. “I‘m really proud of the guys for not caving in to the moment. They continued to push all the way through it.”

The season-high 16 hits also came on a night in which the bullpen stepped up for 5.1 innings of two-hit relief, with four relievers keeping the Yankees in check. That all 11 runs came with two outs only added to the confidence the Rays got from a season high in scoring and hits.

“Two-out RBIs are really a lot of fun,” Maddon said. “We’ve been on the other end of that pretty much the first part of the season. It’s just a matter of time.”

The Rays came into the night with just one bases-loaded hit in their first 16 games, but came up with two in the win -- James Loney hit a two-run single in the seventh and Wil Myers had a two-run single in the eighth.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-9

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Ivan Nova, 2-1, 5.94 ERA) at Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 1-1, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B James Loney entered the game with only five RBIs, but got four Friday night on a pair of two-out hits. His fourth-inning double put the Rays on the scoreboard, and his seventh-inning bases-loaded single gave Tampa Bay the lead for good.

--C Ryan Hanigan broke out of an 0-for-18 slump with a double in the eighth inning. The 1-for-4 night raised his average to .182 on the season -- that’s still better than teammates David DeJesus (.143), Brandon Guyer (.176), Jose Molina (.136) and Logan Forsythe (.167).

--RHP Brad Boxberger was optioned to Triple-A Durham after the game, but pitched well on Friday, throwing two innings of no-hit relief. Acquired from the Padres in the deal that sent Alex Torres to San Diego, he goes to the minors with a 0.00 ERA.

--OF Wil Myers broke out of an 0-for-14 slump with three hits, including a two-run single with the bases loaded in the eighth inning. Myers raised his season average to .228 and was pleased to get his hitting started with an infield single. Myers had four RBIs all season before getting his three Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’d like to believe this is a definite reboot kind of game.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, after the Rays rallied to defeat the Yankees Friday. Tampa Bay had not led since a 1-0 win at Cincinnati on Saturday, a span of more than six days, including four full games and the first six innings Friday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Desmond Jennings didn’t start for the second game in a row April 18 but he did pinch hit. His injury hasn’t been specified.

--LHP Matt Moore (sore left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He was examined April 9 by Dr. James Andrews, and a dye-injection MRI exam revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament. He threw on April 14 and Moore decided he will undergo Tommy John surgery on April 22. He is out for the season.

--RHP Alex Cobb (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. An MRI exam confirmed the initial diagnosis. He could miss up to six weeks.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He started throwing March 12 and continued to report good progress through the end of spring training. He’s scheduled to throw off the mound April 15 in Baltimore. He is expected to miss the first six-to-eight weeks of the season.

--RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo (Tommy John surgery in September 2012) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on April 4, and he could rejoin the team as early as the week of April 20.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He might be able to return midseason.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Heath Bell

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Brad Boxberger

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Matt Joyce

OF Brandon Guyer