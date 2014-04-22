Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- After scoring a combined 27 runs on 32 hits in back-to-back offensive outbursts against the Yankees, the Rays’ bats were quieted again Sunday afternoon, held in check for one run on six hits in a 12-inning home loss to the Yankees to split the four-game series.

Some of the Rays’ hottest bats from Friday and Saturday were quiet in Sunday’s loss - third baseman Evan Longoria went 0-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts, as did right fielder Wil Myers, who had hit two home runs the night before. The team left 11 runners on base, with first baseman James Loney and shortstop Yunel Escobar accounting for four of the team’s six hits.

“Easter Sunday, something happened,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “I don’t know because we’ve been swinging the bat so well and then today, we were minus. There is really no solid explanation. I can’t stand here and say that the Yankees pitched that great. We just didn’t have a good offensive day.”

After a ridiculous 8-for-14 day with runners in scoring position in Saturday’s 16-1 drubbing, the Rays went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position, and even that -- Escobar’s seventh-inning single to load the bases -- didn’t bring in a run, though it set up Matt Joyce’s sacrifice fly. The 11 men left on base fell one short of the team’s season high, set the opening week of the season against the Rangers.

Even with the productivity of Friday and Saturday’s wins, the Rays used five players Sunday whose season batting averages remain under .200 -- three hit in the leadoff spot Sunday, with left fielder Sean Rodriguez dropping to .167, pinch-hitter David DeJesus extending an 0-for-24 stretch to fall to .119 and catcher Jose Molina dropping to .130. Brandon Guyer went 0-for-3 to lower his average to .143 and Logan Forsythe went 1-for-6 to actually raise his average to .163.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-10

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (LHP David Price, 2-1, 4.39 ERA) vs. Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 3-0. 0.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo (Tommy John surgery in September 2012) was activated from the disabled list on Monday. He went on the DL March 30.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser, pitching for the second day in a row, gave up three runs in 0.2 innings and was optioned back down to Triple-A Durham. The Rays activated RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo, who finished a rehab assignment and joined the team before Tuesday’s game in Boston.

--OF Desmond Jennings (groin injury) didn’t start for the third game in a row Sunday but he did pinch hit.

--1B James Loney, who had four RBIs in Friday’s win, continued a strong weekend with a 2-for-4 game, raising his season batting average to .271. He went 6-for-12 on the series, with five RBIs and four runs scored, having come into the three-game stretch hitting just .213.

--SS Yunel Escobar had two hits to raise his average to .235, and he was the only Rays batter not to strike out in a game in which Yankees pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts, the most by any team against Tampa Bay this season.

--LHP Cesar Ramos, making his second start of the season as the Rays have three starting pitchers sidelined with injuries, pitched well, holding the Yankees to one run on four hits in his five innings. In all, the Rays used eight pitchers, taking advantage of the off day Monday.

--OF Desmond Jennings was held out again Sunday by a groin injury -- he has not been placed on the disabled list, but was limited to a pinch-hitting role in the last three games and drew a pinch-runner when he reached base. Brandon Guyer played center field Sunday but went 0-for-3, dropping his average to .143 on the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When you have a chance to go to the 3-1 series and miss out on that attempt, when you only give up one run in nine innings, in 10 innings, in 11 innings, you’d like to be able to win that game at home.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, after the Rays fell to the Yankees 5-1 Sunday in 12 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo (Tommy John surgery in September 2012) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on April 4. He was activated from the disabled list on April 21.

--OF Desmond Jennings (groin injury) didn’t start for the third game in a row April 20 but he did pinch hit.

--LHP Matt Moore (sore left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He was examined April 9 by Dr. James Andrews, and a dye-injection MRI exam revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament. He threw on April 14 and Moore decided he will undergo Tommy John surgery on April 22. He is out for the season.

--RHP Alex Cobb (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. An MRI exam confirmed the initial diagnosis. He could miss up to six weeks.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He started throwing March 12 and continued to report good progress through the end of spring training. He’s scheduled to throw off the mound April 15 in Baltimore. He is expected to miss the first six-to-eight weeks of the season.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He might be able to return midseason. He was rehabbing with Class A Advanced club as of April 19.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Heath Bell

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Matt Joyce

OF Brandon Guyer