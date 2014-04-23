Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- David DeJesus wasn’t insulted when manager Joe Maddon dropped him to seventh in the batting order on Tuesday. An 0-for-24 slump doesn’t allow much room for argument.

“I understand it. I‘m hitting a buck-something,” he said.

But a buck-something and going up on Tuesday, as the light-hitting left fielder went 3-for-4 and knocked in three runs in a 7-3 Rays win over the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field.

“I haven’t had a hit in a couple of weeks -- literally,” DeJesus said, smiling. “It’ll happen. I just have to go out and do my best.”

A career .277 hitter, DeJesus batted .260 with the Rays last season. He entered play on Tuesday at .119 and exited at .174.

Maddon offered DeJesus advice on how to better use his hands before the game, and DeJesus responded by giving his manager a hug in the eighth inning after collecting his third hit. He hadn’t knocked in a run all season and had not produced more than one hit in a game since April 6.

“We were keeping sharp objects away from his near vicinity,” Maddon joked. “He was scattered.”

DeJesus thought his streak had continued to 0-for-25 in the first inning, but knew his liner would reach the wall once right fielder Chris Colabello turned his back to chase. The slide snapped, Maddon said, a walk will be the next sign DeJesus is truly finding his way. But at least Tuesday marked a start.

“That’s something that could get him going,” Maddon said.

NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-10

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 0-2, 7.98 ERA) vs. Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 1-2, 5.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Matt Moore underwent successful ligament replacement Tommy John surgery performed Tuesday by Rays medical director Dr. James Andrews in Pensacola. Moore is expected to return to the Rays clubhouse in a few days to begin a 12-to-15-month rehabilitation process.

--RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo joined the bullpen at long last, and manager Joe Maddon said the new addition will be “influential.” Oviedo, then known by the first name of “Leo,” recorded 92 saves over three seasons for the Marlins. He has not pitched in the majors since 2011 because of visa problems stemming from a false passport, a subsequent MLB ban for the offense, and recovery from Tommy John surgery.

--LF David DeJesus broke an 0-for-24 streak with a run-scoring single off RHP Kyle Gibson in the first inning on Tuesday. He finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs. He hadn’t knocked in a run all season and had not produced more than one hit in a game since April 6.

--LHP David Price recorded his ninth career complete game and first since September 2013 with a 7-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. Price struck out 12 and walked just one. The strikeout total was his second-highest lifetime in a complete game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If I‘m going to get hit, that’s the place to hit me. I don’t know how it didn’t break (the cup). Two feet higher and it hits me in the face.” -- LHP David Price, after Twins 1B Joe Maurer rocketed a line drive off his protective cup on Tuesday night.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Moore (sore left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He was examined April 9 by Dr. James Andrews, and a dye-injection MRI exam revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament. He threw on April 14 and Moore underwent successful ligament replacement Tommy John surgery April 22 by Rays medical director Dr. James Andrews in Pensacola. He is out for the season.

--RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo (Tommy John surgery in September 2012) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on April 4. He was activated from the disabled list on April 21.

--OF Desmond Jennings (groin injury) didn’t start for the third game in a row April 20 but he did pinch hit.

--RHP Alex Cobb (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. An MRI exam confirmed the initial diagnosis. He could miss up to six weeks.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He started throwing March 12 and continued to report good progress through the end of spring training. He’s scheduled to throw off the mound April 15 in Baltimore. He is expected to miss the first six-to-eight weeks of the season.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He might be able to return midseason. He was rehabbing with Class A Advanced club as of April 19.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Heath Bell

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Matt Joyce

OF Brandon Guyer