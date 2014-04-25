Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

Over the past seven years, the Rays’ starting pitching has almost always been regarded as the club’s strength. But all of a sudden, injuries to Alex Cobb, Matt Moore and Jeremy Hellickson have left Tampa Bay with several question marks in its rotation.

Left-handed ace David Price is a sure thing, perhaps one of the few best starters in baseball. For the Rays to at least hold their own until Cobb, Moore and Hellickson return, they’ll need right-hander Chris Archer to form a potent one-two punch alongside Price. Right now, that means eating up innings and preserving the bullpen in a way that right-hander Jake Odorizzi and lefties Erik Bedard and Cesar Ramos haven’t been able to.

Archer believes he’s up for any challenge thrown his way, whether he’s the Rays’ No. 2 pitcher or their fifth starter.

“There’s no more sense of urgency. There’s not going to be any more effort in doing that because I can’t give any more than what I give,” Archer said Thursday, a day before he takes the mound to open a four-game series against the White Sox in Chicago. “(We) have the same mentality regardless if we’re 100 percent healthy and have two stallions waiting in Triple-A to come up or if we are kind of piecing together our rotation. My mentality’s the same. It’s always going to be. I‘m trying to go out there and do what (Price) did and do what (Price) does, regardless of what situation our starting rotation’s in.”

With Archer on the mound, the key for the Rays is getting him through six innings. When he’s done that, Tampa Bay is 15-1 since the start of last season compared to 2-9 when he doesn‘t. The need for a long start is particularly acute given the Rays’ rotation’s struggles lately, but Archer said that won’t affect his mindset Friday.

“Same thoughts I have every game. I want to be as efficient as possible,” Archer said. “I want to pitch as deep into the game as I possibly can and hopefully give the team the best chance to win.”

Archer is coming off a strong outing against the Yankees in which he allowed one run on three hits over 6 2/3 innings. That bounceback effort, he said, proved that if he continues to work hard and stay positive, good results will eventually follow.

“It’s always been like that. Baseball’s a game where you’re going to struggle, and the ones who really thrive and succeed in this game are the ones who really bounce back from their struggles,” Archer said. “I just have to understand that there’s going to be good games, there’s going to be bad games. Whatever your consistent thoughts are is what’s going to be who you are as a person.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-12

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rays (RHP David Archer, 2-1, 3.65) at White Sox (RHP Erik Johnson, 1-1, 5.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Erik Bedard has given up eight earned runs on 11 hits, six walks and six strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings in two starts this season. Bedard allowed four runs on five hits and five walks while striking out three and he needed 90 pitches to get through four innings in Thursday afternoon’s 9-7 loss to the Twins. Bedard became the first Rays starter to walk four batters in the first inning since Scott Kazmir did so on Aug. 1, 2008. The 41-pitch, four-walk inning was the third of his career with four-plus walks. Rays manager Joe Maddon said the club doesn’t have any immediate changes planned for the rotation, meaning Bedard’s job is seemingly secure -- at least for now. “You’ve got to believe that that’s going to come back to them and they’re going to pitch better than that on a more consistent basis,” Maddon said.

--OF David DeJesus hit a two-run homer in the second inning of Thursday’s 9-7 loss to the Twins, his first of the season and just his third with the Rays. DeJesus drove in five runs during the three-game series against Minnesota after not driving in a single run in his first 14 games (including 10 starts) through April 20. DeJesus is now a career .311 hitter with 12 homers against the Twins, his most against any team. DeJesus went 3-for-4 on Tuesday, snapping an 0-for-24 skid.

--RHP Heath Bell allowed five runs for the first time since Sept. 26, 2006, surrendering five hits and a homer in 1 2/3 innings Thursday to inflate his ERA to 8.25 ERA. Bell gave up a three-run homer to Twins OF Aaron Hicks, his first this season after allowing a career-high 12 homers in 2013. Bell entered Thursday’s game in the fifth inning, his earliest entrance into a game since May 2, 2007, when he was pitching for the Padres. “I just didn’t execute pitches,” Bell said after Thursday’s game. “That’s what happens when you don’t execute pitches to a major league team.”

--RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo made his first major-league appearance since Sept. 21, 2011 on Thursday, when he was known as Leo Nunez and pitched for the Marlins. Oviedo had been on the disabled list as he finished up the final stages of his recovery from Tommy John surgery. He pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Twins, walking two and striking out two. Rays manager Joe Maddon noted that Oviedo’s fastball command was missing in his first game back, but Maddon was quite impressed with Oviedo’s splitter. “Obviously I was really happy to be out here today for my first game since 2011,” Oviedo said. “Right now, I just need to keep working so I can really command my fastball.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just didn’t execute pitches. That’s what happens when you don’t execute pitches to a major league team. The Twins are a really good hitting team. I fell behind, didn’t execute pitches down and they hit me.” -- RHP Heath Bell, who allowed five runs in a game for the first time since Sept. 26, 2006 in Thursday’s 9-7 loss to Minnesota.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Moore (sore left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He was examined April 9 by Dr. James Andrews, and a dye-injection MRI exam revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament. He threw on April 14 and Moore underwent successful ligament replacement Tommy John surgery April 22 by Rays medical director Dr. James Andrews in Pensacola. He is out for the season.

--RHP Alex Cobb (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. An MRI exam confirmed the initial diagnosis. He could miss up to six weeks.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He started throwing March 12 and continued to report good progress through the end of spring training. He’s scheduled to throw off the mound April 15 in Baltimore. He is expected to miss the first six-to-eight weeks of the season.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He might be able to return midseason. He was rehabbing with Class A Advanced club as of April 19.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Heath Bell

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Matt Joyce

OF Brandon Guyer