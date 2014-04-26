Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- It’s close to becoming a problem, but for now Tampa Bay Rays manager Joe Maddon isn’t going to fret too much about a bullpen that’s eating up a lot of innings lately.

Down three starters because of injuries, the Rays’ pitching situation isn’t the strength that it usually is for Maddon. Since April 13, when right-hander Alex Cobb was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left oblique strain, Rays starters hadn’t pitched past the fifth inning in eight of 10 games prior to facing the Chicago White Sox on Friday at U.S. Cellular Field.

Starter Chris Archer didn’t contribute to the issue by throwing six-plus innings and taking a no-decision, but Maddon is cognizant of what’s happening to his pitching staff.

“I did not realize that our starters had gone that few of innings and that the relievers had pitched that many,” Maddon said. “Of course it’s a concern, primarily because you don’t want to beat up your relievers that much this early in the year. But if you look at it specifically, (Joel) Peralta’s not pitched too much. He’s on a decent pace right now, (closer Grant Balfour‘s) on a decent pace right now, Jake (McGee) is on a decent pace. So, I‘m not really that concerned yet.”

In the 10-game span prior to Archer’s outing Friday, Rays starters had combined for a 6.85 ERA and only logged 4-1/3 innings more than the team’s relievers (44-1/3 innings). Likewise, Tampa Bay pitchers had already thrown 11 starts of five innings or fewer, which ranked first in the American League and second in the majors, behind only the Arizona Diamondbacks (14).

The recent addition of right-hander Juan-Carlos Oviedo also factors into the situation, as he’s more than just a short-term fix. Prior to his return to the major leagues after Tommy John Surgery in 2012, the Rays hadn’t filled his spot in the bullpen on a permanent basis. They could call up relievers from the minors, as needed, if relievers’ arms were too taxed.

That’s not an option now.

“We do need to get more innings out of the starters, there’s no question about that,” Maddon said. “I believe that we will. That’s forthcoming. But it is nice to have that opening within the bullpen if it can provide that little shuttle that can ferry people between here and Triple-A. That’s always very helpful.”

Especially when the bullpen is getting so much work. Tampa Bay relievers had worked 75-2/3 innings in 22 games coming into the series against the White Sox, which was 25-2/3 innings more than their total at the same point of the 2013 season. Rays relievers came into Friday’s game averaging nearly 3-2/3 innings per game, which ranked highest in the AL.

”The only thing that I will concede to is that I’ve often said this game could’ve been called ‘pitching’ as opposed to ‘baseball,’ Maddon said. “Right now we’re not getting the pitching that we’d normally get and that’s not been a big part of our success ... that’s been the main part of our success, so we need to get the group that is out there right now for us to pitch more up to some of their capabilities than they’ve been at this point. I don’t want anybody to step up. I want everybody to just go out there and be themselves. I think if we do that, we’ll be able to play at a much higher level.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-13

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rays (LHP Cesar Ramos, 0-1, 4.91 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 2-0, 2.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Grant Balfour blew his first save in five chances this season when he allowed five earned runs in the ninth inning of a 9-6 loss against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Balfour issued the only three walks of the game by the Rays’ pitching staff and paid the price after White Sox rookie first baseman Jose Abreu launched a walk-off grand slam to right field to win it. “I probably pitched away from contact a bit, not getting my breaking balls over and getting in bad counts and walking guys,” Balfour said. “I got to be more aggressive. You can’t put three guys on.”

--OF David DeJesus started at designated hitter for the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Manager Joe Maddon said DeJesus hurt his left shoulder diving after a fly ball Thursday in the series finale against the Minnesota Twins. “He dove the other day and then landed on it,” Maddon said. “It’s not horrid. It’s just not great.”

--OF/DH Matt Joyce started in left field Friday against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field and OF David DeJesus started at designated hitter. DeJesus has a sore left shoulder that he hurt Thursday in the series finale against the Minnesota Twins. “It’s not horrid. It’s just not great,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said of DeJesus’ shoulder. “So, (Matt) Joyce is very capable and I think this is good for (him) too, to give him some defense.” Joyce is also capable of taking pitches, evidently. He drew five straight walks to set a new team record in that category in Tampa Bay’s 9-6 loss, scoring a run and finishing with an RBI by walking with the bases loaded once.

--LHP Erik Bedard is close to turning the corner toward a more successful season, according to Tampa Bay Rays manager Joe Maddon, despite a poor outing in his most recent start on April 24 against the Minnesota Twins. Bedard threw 90 pitches, lasted only four innings and allowed four earned runs to inflate his earned-runs average to 7.45 through three outings. He allowed five hits and also walked five. “I think going into the next start, 100 or 110 (pitches) is a very reasonable (number),” Maddon said. “Make a little bit of an adjustment on that inside-edge pitch and you might see something pretty good. Finally, I think the ball’s coming out of his hand pretty good. Now, I think you might get a chance to see what he’s capable of doing this year.”

--3B Evan Longoria continues to be a clutch hitter for the Rays. His two-run homer in the top of the ninth Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field gave Tampa Bay a 6-4 lead against the White Sox and was the eighth time in his career that Longoria has hit a go-ahead homer in the ninth inning or later, extending his own club record. The Rays, however, lost the game in the bottom of the ninth on a walk-off home run by rookie first baseman Jose Abreu.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I probably pitched away from contact a bit -- not getting my breaking balls over and getting in bad counts and walking guys. I got to be more aggressive. You can’t put three guys on.” -- Rays RHP Grant Balfour, who blew his first save in five chances this season when he allowed five earned runs in the ninth inning of a 9-6 loss against the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Moore (sore left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He was examined April 9 by Dr. James Andrews, and a dye-injection MRI exam revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament. He threw on April 14 and Moore underwent successful ligament replacement Tommy John surgery April 22 by Rays medical director Dr. James Andrews in Pensacola. He is out for the season.

--RHP Alex Cobb (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. An MRI exam confirmed the initial diagnosis. He could miss up to six weeks.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He started throwing March 12 and continued to report good progress through the end of spring training. He’s scheduled to throw off the mound April 15 in Baltimore. He is expected to miss the first six-to-eight weeks of the season.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He might be able to return midseason. He was rehabbing with Class A Advanced club as of April 19.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Heath Bell

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Matt Joyce

OF Brandon Guyer

