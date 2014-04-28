Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

A year ago, Rays catcher Ryan Hanigan struggled with a bad wrist in the last of seven seasons with the Cincinnati Reds.

Through 19 games with the Rays, the rejuvenated veteran is performing solidly behind the plate and with a considerably improved offense.

“He had a bad wrist last year and we knew that,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said on Sunday. “If you look at some of his previous years, he had done some pretty good work. So we thought that he’s capable of doing that good work again offensively.”

Hanigan spent most of 2013 at Cincinnati, where he batted .199 with two home runs and 19 RBIs. So far this season, he’s batting .255 with three homers and 14 RBIs through 19 games.

“Hitting him ninth with a good leadoff behind him, that’s going to get him better pitches and I think that’s what’s been going on a little big,” Maddon said. “In the National League, he was probably hitting eighth a lot with the pitcher behind him, so you might see a different subset of pitching right there.”

Hanigan, who has caught all three of Tampa Bay’s shutouts so far this season, took Sunday off in favor of Jose Molina in the third game of a series with the White Sox.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-14

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 1-2, 5.63 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Andre Rienzo, 1-0, 4.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Ben Zobrist, the Rays’ leadoff batter, went 2-for-4 on Sunday and is batting .393 (11-of-28) with a home run and six RBIs over his last seven games against the White Sox. He now has 10 multi-hit games, including six of his last nine. Zobrist’s next RBI will be the 468th of his career, tying Carlos Pena (468) for third most in club history behind Carl Crawford (592) and Evan Longoria (557).

--RHP Jake Odorizzi (1-2, 5.63 ERA) takes the mound Monday as the Rays seek a series split with the White Sox. Odorizzi, who faces Chicago for the first time, has been very effective early in games with opponents hitting only .121 (4-for-33) against him the first time through the lineup. But after that, they’ve hit .429 (12-for-28) the second time through and .500 (7-for-14) the third time. Monday’s game is his fifth start of the season and third on the road. He’s never had a road win.

--1B James Loney is arguably the best at his position in Rays history, playing for a team that has had several good ones. Now in his second Tampa Bay season, Loney has had no errors to date through 22 games, participated in 14 double plays and has a .994 fielding average through nine major league seasons. “When the ball leaves the fielder’s hand, he kind of puts himself in position to read it,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “He gets a little bit lower and coils back and reads the whole thing. It’s really unique to him.” Loney is also contributing at the plate with a .321 average, including a home run and 13 RBIs entering Sunday. “We’re very fortunate to have him here now and for several years to come.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We haven’t made that many mistakes all season like we made in this game. It was just one of those days, just awful.”-- Manager Joe Maddon, after the Rays made four errors in Sunday’s 9-2 loss to the White Sox.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He started throwing March 12 and continued to report good progress through the end of spring training. He threw a bullpen session April 27. He is expected to miss the first six-to-eight weeks of the season.

--RHP Alex Cobb (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. An MRI exam confirmed the initial diagnosis. He could miss up to six weeks. He played catch for second straight day April 27.

--LHP Matt Moore (sore left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He was examined April 9 by Dr. James Andrews, and a dye-injection MRI exam revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament. He threw on April 14 and Moore underwent successful ligament replacement Tommy John surgery April 22 by Rays medical director Dr. James Andrews in Pensacola. He is out for the season.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He might be able to return midseason. He was rehabbing with Class A Advanced club as of April 19.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Heath Bell

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Matt Joyce

OF Brandon Guyer