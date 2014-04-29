Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- After dropping three of four to the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field, the Tampa Bay Rays own just two wins in their past eight games.

However, before and after Monday’s 7-3 loss to the White Sox, but manager Joe Maddon wasn’t all that concerned. He even said he was looking forward to the next two stops on the Rays’ tough 11-game road trip: Boston to play the Red Sox and then New York to face the Yankees.

Three starting pitchers projected to be stalwarts in the rotation are on the 15-man disabled list, but Maddon isn’t using bad luck as an excuse. The Rays are 11-15, but their manager isn’t searching for the panic button.

“You’re always disappointed to have a losing record, but it always seems like we do right around now,” Maddon said. “It’s nothing new. For whatever reason, outside of a couple years, we always have had this awkward start where we’re just trying to piece things together.”

The only difference this season is the multiple injuries to key pieces, such as left-hander Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery in April), right-hander Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January) and right-hander Alex Cobb (left oblique strain).

“Nobody’s going to feel sorry for you,” Maddon said. “You’ve got to figure out a way to make it work in spite of missing your better people, and then when they come back, you want to be in that position to make it really roll. It’s unfortunate, but there is no excuse to not play better than we have record-wise to this point. It just needs a little bit better balance hitting the ball for us and just keep doing what we’re doing. We’ll be fine.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-15

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rays (LHP Erik Bedard 0-1, 7.45 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP John Lackey 3-2, 4.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) threw a bullpen session April 27, and manager Joe Maddon said it went well. Maddon did not know when Hellickson would get back on a mound again. Hellickson is expected to miss the first six to eight weeks of the season.

--RHP Alex Cobb played catch for second straight day April 27, up to 90 feet, and the session went well, according to Rays manager Joe Maddon. Cobb has been out since April 13 due to a left oblique strain.

--LHP Erik Bedard is looking for his first good outing since becoming the seventh starter the Rays used this season. Bedard will start the series opener at Boston on Tuesday, and he hopes to find the strike zone more often than he did in his previous start against the Minnesota Twins. Bedard walked four in the first inning and threw 90 pitches by the fourth inning, when he was replaced. The next step is getting past the 90-pitch mark and pitching deeper into the game. “I told him the other day in the outfield here, I said, ‘You went from 75 to 90 (pitches) and now, boom, the blanket’s off. ... Go, just go and get deeper into the game because you can,'” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “We’ve been giving him some ideas and thoughts to help him get deeper into the game. Now let’s go do it, because he’s very capable.”

--LHP Jake McGee added a changeup to his arsenal in the offseason and worked on it quite a bit during spring training. Manager Joe Maddon, however, would like to see McGee pound the strike zone with more fastballs and utilize his sharp-breaking curveball more than he has thus far. McGee allowed two runs on two hits and three walks in 1 1/3 innings Monday in a 7-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox. “Sometimes you get a new tool in the tool box or toy in the toy box and you want to utilize it too often,” Maddon said. “I like his fastball. I want him to throw his fastball. I like his curveball, I want him to throw his curveball, all of the things that got him to the big leagues, and then utilize the other thing. I like the idea of overusing in spring training just to get used to that pitch and understand that pitch, that’s good. But in a season in progress, go out there and pitch. Utilize all your stuff.”

--RHP Jake Odorizzi lasted just 4 1/3 innings and allowed four runs Monday in a 7-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox, throwing only 87 pitches in the outing, but he felt fine about the start afterward. Statistically, it was reminiscent of his previous start, when he went just 3 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on 88 pitches in a 6-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins on April 23. Monday’s defeat was the fourth in a row for Tampa Bay in games started by Odorizzi, but he felt as if this one had some good things to build upon.

--OF David DeJesus was in the lineup as the Rays’ designated hitter Monday at the Chicago White Sox after hurting his shoulder against the Minnesota Twins last Thursday. Manager Joe Maddon would prefer to take a conservative approach with bringing DeJesus back into the outfield. There is a chance DeJesus, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI on Monday, could play the outfield in the upcoming series in Boston. “There’s been no rush on it for me because I think he’s done a great job out there,” Maddon said. “There is no rush. There’s other things we can do in the outfield just to protect him right now. I want him to get well and not push it or rush it and worry about it, because it’s not necessary.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “My execution was a lot better tonight than what it was in the last three games, that’s for sure. That’s a positive I‘m taking out of it, honestly. I was able to get my fastball in to these guys, and that was our game plan was to go in, in, in. We got burned with it on the double in the fifth inning (by 3B Marcus Semien), but I just kept pounding them inside.” -- RHP Jake Odorizzi, who gave up four runs in 4 1/3 innings Monday during a 7-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He started throwing March 12 and continued to report good progress through the end of spring training. He threw a bullpen session April 27. He is expected to be out until mid- to late May.

--RHP Alex Cobb (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He played catch for second straight day April 27. He might be out until late May.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as of April 19. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

LHP Cesar Ramos

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Heath Bell

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Matt Joyce

OF Brandon Guyer