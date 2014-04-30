Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Tampa Bay Rays manager Joe Maddon looked like he was ready for a ski trip during Tuesday night’s game at Fenway Park.

“It’s hard. It’s hard for both sides,” Maddon said after his team lost to the Boston Red Sox at frigid Fenway Park. “The game was not meant to be played in this kind of weather. But you’ve got to fight through it for the sake of the schedule.”

And the Rays, sitting in last place in the American League East, have to fight through the 11-16 start that includes six losses in the last seven games.

Monday night, in Chicago, the Rays finished off a 1-3 series against the White Sox, also in terrible weather. They are missing three-fifth of their prized rotation due to injuries.

“Every team goes through this,” Maddon said. “We’re going through our little taste of it right now.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-16

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Felix Doubront, 1-3, 6.00 ERA) vs Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 2-1, 4.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Erik Bedard, who finished the 2011 season with the Red Sox, came in 5-5 lifetime against Boston, 3-5 pitching at Fenway Park for and against the Red Sox, and worked five innings without a decision on Tuesday night. After throwing 90 pitches in four innings in his previous start, his manager, Joe Maddon, wanted Bedard to start pitching deeper into games. He threw 105 pitches and was gone after five innings Tuesday.

--RF Will Myers, whose misplay in right field in the first game of last year’s playoff series, earning the chants of “My-ers” from the Red Sox fans, returned to Fenway Park on Tuesday night, with a unique perspective. “I‘m excited to get back here after the playoffs, and you know, as bad as it was last year, it was kind of cool to have all the Fenway faithful chanting my name,” Myers said before the game. “It’s kind of cool. It stunk that it happened, but the whole stadium cheering my name was kind of cool.” He heard it again on Tuesday night. Myers went 2-for-3 and has a seven-game hitting streak, but he’s only hitting .216 during the streak.

--3B Evan Longoria, via Twitter, on visiting Boston: “There is something about Fenway Park that makes baseball feel like a dream. It’s history before your eyes and underneath your feet.” Longoria’s sacrifice fly tied Tuesday’s game 1-1 in the top of the sixth but the Red Sox scored five in the bottom half to break the game open.

--C Ryan Hanigan, a native of nearby Andover, Mass., played his first game at Fenway Park on Tuesday night. He went 1-for-4 with an RBI single. His 15th RBI snapped a tie with John Flaherty (1999) for the most April RBIs by Rays catcher.

--RHP Chris Archer went his first 27 1/3 innings this season before Jose Abreu took him deep at Chicago last Friday. Archer, who, weather permitting, faces the Red Sox in the second game of a three-game series on Wednesday night, wound up with a no-decision in that game in Chicago but worked six innings. He has lasted six or more innings in four of his five 2014 starts. Archer is 1-2 with a 5.27 ERA in three career starts against the Red Sox and lost his only start at Fenway Park, last season. He failed to go five innings in either start against the Red Sox in 2013.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Every team goes through this. We’re going through our little taste of it right now.” -- Rays Joe Maddon, whose team is in last place in the AL East at 11-16, after a 7-4 loss in Boston on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF David DeJesus (sore left shoulder) has been DHing since April 22 but is getting closer to a return to the outfield.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He started throwing March 12 and continued to report good progress through the end of spring training. He threw a bullpen session April 27. He is expected to be out until mid- to late May.

--RHP Alex Cobb (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He played catch for second straight day April 27. He might be out until late May.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as of April 19. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

LHP Cesar Ramos

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Heath Bell

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Matt Joyce

OF Brandon Guyer