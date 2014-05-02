Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Manager Joe Maddon was thrilled with the way his team responded under tough conditions on Thursday.

“I really believe that we had vociferously fought for just one game, for a lot of obvious reasons,” Maddon said after sweeping the Boston Red Sox, 2-1 and 6-5 after Wednesday night’s game was rained out.

“I‘m not going to hide from the reasons. We have a lot of guys injured. We had a lot of very difficult games more recently, so we wanted one game and pick it up later, when we’re at greater health. It just did not work out that way; thus, our players came out and made a statement today and I kind of enjoyed it.”

The Rays had lost three straight and six of their last seven coming into the doubleheader, and they left Fenway Park with a two-game winning streak -- and their first Fenway sweep.

They won the opener, 2-1, with the help of a controversial call in the bottom of the seventh -- and then roared back from a 5-2 deficit for a 6-5 win in the nightcap, with shortstop Yunel Escobar crushing a ninth-inning homer off Koji Uehara.

Grant Balfour saved both games, stranding the tying run at second in the opener and at third in the nightcap.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-16

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rays (LHP David Price, 3-2. 4.75 ERA) at Yankees (LHP Vidal Nuno, 0-0, 6.59)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Grant Balfour, who had failed in his last save opportunity, saved both games of Thursday’s split doubleheader at Fenway Park -- his fifth and sixth saves of the season. He stranded the tying run at second base in the opener and at third in the nightcap, using two strikeouts to end the second game.

--INF/OF Sean Rodriguez had two doubles and a home run in the nightcap. He has eight hits, including four homers and three doubles, in 14 games this season. He is hitting .235.

--LHP Cesar Ramos made his fourth start in the opener of Thursday’s split doubleheader in Boston. He entered the game having worked just 12 innings in his previous three starts and he lasted 4 2/3 innings Thursday. He threw 35 pitches in the first inning but gave up just one run, escaped further damage and finished with a career-high 95 pitches. He allowed one hit, walked six and struck out six. He tied his career high in Ks and set a new high in walks, in a no-decision.

--RHP Chris Archer started Thursday’s second game and was going along fine until the fifth inning. He retired David Ortiz and Mike Napoli with a runner in scoring position in the first inning and didn’t allow another hit until the fifth. But three walks, a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch, a two-run single by Ortiz and an RBI hit by Napoli ended Archer’s night.

--RHP Brandon Gomes, the winner in the day game after losing the first game of the series, faced namesake Jonny Gomes for the fifth time in their careers. Jonny Gomes had drawn three walks and been hit by a pitch before popping out to second base in the sixth inning.

--RHP Brad Boxberger was the extra player added by the Rays for the second game of the doubleheader. He relieved in the fifth inning and promptly gave up an RBI single to Grady Sizemore. But he struck out three in two innings. “He’s a major league pitcher,” manager Joe Maddon said.

--SS Yunel Escobar’s ninth-inning, game-winning home run was his second homer of the season and was also the third go-ahead home run in the ninth inning or later in his career.

--2B Ben Zobrist, the acting player rep, wasn’t thrilled the Rays had to play a doubleheader Thursday after Wednesday’s rainout. “Yeah, it’s frustrating,” Zobrist told the Tampa Bay Times on Wednesday. “It’s frustrating that the weather is bad; it’s probably not going to be much better tomorrow morning, from what we’re looking at. And based upon our wishes, that it didn’t matter what we said, that’s frustrating that we didn’t have any say in it. Besides that, it won’t be frustrating if we win two games tomorrow.” That’s what they did.

--LHP David Price, coming off allowing a season-high six earned runs at Chicago, opens Tampa Bay’s three-game series against the Yankees in New York on Friday night. Price has already had two six-run games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We have a lot of guys injured. We had a lot of very difficult games more recently, so we wanted one game and pick it up later, when we’re at greater health. It just did not work out that way; thus, our players came out and made a statement today and I kind of enjoyed it.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, after the Rays argued against playing a doubleheader Thursday and then won both games in Boston anyway.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF David DeJesus (sore left shoulder) has been DHing since April 22 but is getting closer to a return to the outfield.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He started throwing March 12 and continued to report good progress through the end of spring training. He threw a bullpen session April 27. He is expected to be out until mid- to late May.

--RHP Alex Cobb (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He played catch for second straight day April 27. He might be out until late May.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as of April 19. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

LHP Cesar Ramos

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Heath Bell

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Matt Joyce

OF Brandon Guyer