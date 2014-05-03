Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- If all goes according to plan for the Tampa Bay Rays, their unlikely doubleheader sweep of the Boston Red Sox on Thursday will be looked back on as the beginning of the stretch in which the Rays turned their season around.

It just may not be a result of the momentum the Rays generated in winning both games of a doubleheader they didn’t even want to play.

Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon said Friday afternoon -- hours before a marathon 10-5, 14-inning win over the New York Yankees -- he believes the Rays are going to steady themselves but that any surge into contention will be the result of solidified starting pitching.

“I know that we’re good and we’re going to be really good all season long,” Maddon said. “I know we’ve had to go through some pitching adversity.”

The Rays entered Friday with a team ERA of 4.31, 10th in the American League. That’s quite a departure for a franchise whose pitching has been the bedrock of one of baseball’s more unlikely resurrection stories.

Since 2008, the Rays have never ranked lower than sixth in the AL in ERA. They have led the circuit in ERA once (2012) and finished second three other times (2008, 2010, 2011). Tampa Bay’s ERA has been at least a quarter run better than the league average five times in six years.

Getting dependable starting pitching has been far tougher this year for the Rays, who are missing three-fifths of their projected rotation. Left-hander Matt Moore is out for the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery, right-hander Jeremy Hellickson has yet to pitch as he recovers from offseason elbow surgery and right-hander Alex Cobb made just three starts before suffering an oblique injury.

The lone holdovers, left-hander David Price and right-hander Chris Archer, have combined for a 4.61 ERA. The other three members of the rotation -- left-hander Erik Bedard and right-handers Jake Odorizzi and Cesar Ramos -- have combined for a 5.60 ERA in 12 starts and have pitched beyond the fifth inning just once.

But Maddon still has faith in Ramos and Bedard while looking forward to the returns of Cobb and Hellickson.

”I just think we’re at the point now we’re starting to grow,“ Maddon said. ”Ramos is starting to grow. Bedard (is starting to grow) to where they could be more funcational members of the rotation.

“And furthermore, there’s help on the way. Cobb’s getting better. So it’s starting to trend in the right direction.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-16

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 1-3, 6.85 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 3-0, 2.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Odorizzi will look to snap a four-start slump -- and a three-decision losing streak -- when he takes the mound for the Rays on Saturday afternoon in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Odorizzi suffered the loss in his most recent start on Monday, when he gave up four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five over 4 1/3 innings as the Rays fell to the Chicago White Sox, 7-3. Odorizzi opened the season by earning the win with six shutout innings of three-hit ball against Texas on April 3 but is 0-3 with a 9.17 ERA and a 2.09 WHIP in four starts since. He will be making his second career appearance and first start against the Yankees. Odorizzi earned the first save of his big league career last Sept. 24, when he allowed one hit over three shutout innings to close out the Rays’ 7-0 win.

--RF Wil Myers’ second RBI single of the game began a five-run 14th inning Friday night and catapulted the Rays to a 10-5 win over the Yankees. Myers, who also had an RBI single in the fourth inning, finished 3-for-7 with a pair of runs scored. It was the fourth three-hit game of the season for Myers, who also recorded a putout at first base when he served as the fifth infielder with two runners on in the bottom of the 13th inning.

--RHP Heath Bell earned the win Friday night by throwing 2 1/3 eventful innings in the Rays’ 10-5, 14-inning win over the Yankees. Bell allowed four hits and an intentional walk and committed a throwing error in the 12th, but the Yankees stranded seven baserunners against him, including the potential winning run at third base in each of the three innings he completed. It was only the second time since 2007 -- but the second time this season -- that Bell has thrown more than two innings in an appearance. He threw 2 2/3 innings against Kansas City on April 7.

--LHP David Price tossed seven strong innings Friday night but didn’t factor into the decision in the Rays’ 10-5, 14-inning win over the Yankees. Price, who had allowed 15 runs in 20 innings over his previous three starts, gave up two runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out eight. He exited with a 4-2 lead but lost his chance at the win when Joel Peralta gave up back-to-back homers with two outs in the eighth inning. Price lowered his ERA from 4.75 to 4.44 on Friday.

--RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo pitched in a save situation for the first time in more than two seasons Friday night but allowed the game-tying hit in the ninth inning of the Rays’ 10-5, 14-inning win over the Yankees. Oviedo relieved Joel Peralta with one on and nobody out in the ninth and retired the first two batters he faced before Jacoby Ellsbury singled to center to score Brian Roberts. Oviedo last earned a save on Sept. 17, 2011, when he was pitching for the Marlins and he was known as Leo Nunez.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We need some sleep. As you can see, everybody’s busting out of here.” -- RHP Heath Bell, after the Rays scored five runs in the top of the 14th to outlast the Yankees, 10-5, Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF David DeJesus (sore left shoulder) has been DHing since April 22 but is getting closer to a return to the outfield.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He started throwing March 12 and continued to report good progress through the end of spring training. He threw a bullpen session April 27. He is expected to be out until mid- to late May.

--RHP Alex Cobb (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He played catch for second straight day April 27. He might be out until late May.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as of April 19. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

LHP Cesar Ramos

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Heath Bell

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Matt Joyce

OF Brandon Guyer