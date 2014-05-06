Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- When the Rays acquired right-hander Heath Bell from the Arizona Diamondbacks in a three-team trade that also landed them catcher Ryan Hanigan from the Cincinnati Reds, they didn’t figure that one component of that deal would be off the major league roster a month into the season.

That’s the scenario facing the Rays Sunday after they decided to designate Bell for assignment before closing out a three-game series with the Yankees with a 5-1 win. Being designated for assignment means that Bell will be placed on waivers, traded, released or out-righted from the 40-man roster to the minor leagues.

Bell is making $9 million in the final year that he originally signed during the Miami Marlins’ 2011 offseason spending spree. He was traded to Arizona after posting a 5.09 ERA in 73 games in 2012 and didn’t fare much better last season by having a 4.11 ERA in 69 games last year.

The Rays are paying $5.5 million of Bell’s contract and watched him allow 14 earned runs and 24 hits over 17 1/3 innings, spanning 13 appearances. He allowed four hits in 2 1/3 scoreless innings in Friday’s marathon win and gave up three runs in the eighth inning, marking the seventh time in 10 outings that Bell has allowed runs.

To replace Bell, right-hander Nathan Karns was recalled from Triple-A Durham of the International League. Like Bell, Karns is in his first year with the organization after being acquired Feb. 13 from the Washington Nationals for catcher Jose Lobaton.

For Karns, this might be a short stay since the Rays said they didn’t plan on inserting him into the rotation just yet. Karns was 2-2 with an 8.20 ERA in six starts for Durham, which is his first appearance above Double-A ball.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-16

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 3-1, 3.68 ERA) at Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 2-1, 4.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Archer makes his seventh start and will try to maintain one trend and change another one Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles. Archer is 4-0 over his last seven home starts since Aug. 13 against the Seattle Mariners but has allowed a .364 average (20-for-55) to right-handed hitters this season. Before this year, Archer had allowed a .173 (45-for-260) average to them.

--RHP Heath Bell was designated for assignment before Sunday’s game and the Rays will have 10 days to trade him, release him, let him clear waivers or outright him to the minor leagues. Bell struggled in his 13 appearances for Tampa Bay, which is paying $5.5 million on the remaining $9 million on a three-year contract he originally signed after the 2011 season with the Miami Marlins.

--RF Wil Myers has never gone hitless in 13 career games at Yankee Stadium, which is the most since opponents began coming to the Bronx in 1923. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Myers has the longest streak by any visitor to start his career since Washington Senators 3B Eddie Foster hit safely in his first 17 road games against the Yankees from 1912-1913 when games were played in Manhattan’s Hilltop Park and Polo Grounds.

--CF Desmond Jennings was searching for consistency before the season and it seems that might be happening now. Jennings had three more hits to conclude a road trip, where he had 13 hits in 42 at-bats. Over his last 16 games since April 16, Jennings is hitting .333 (21-for-63) with three home runs and six RBIs.

--LHP Erik Bedard finally has a win after waiting 15 starts to get one. He had been 0-9 since that last win on June 26 while pitching for the Houston Astros in St. Louis. Bedard’s streak has been the second-longest active run in the majors behind Cleveland’s Carlos Carrasco, who is 0-12 in his last 17 starts.

--RHP Nathan Karns was recalled from Triple-A Durham of the International League. Karns is in his first year with the organization after being acquired Feb. 13 from the Washington Nationals for C Jose Lobaton. It might be a short stay since the Rays said they didn’t plan on inserting him into the rotation just yet. Karns was 2-2 with an 8.20 ERA in six starts for Durham, which is his first appearance above Double-A ball.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s what we’re trying to do. Win some games here instead of exciting 5-5 games going to the 14th. We’re trying to hopefully (get) some wins like this. It’s nice. We haven’t had one of these in a while.” -- C Ryan Hanigan, after Sunday’s 5-1 win over the Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF David DeJesus (sore left shoulder) has been DHing since April 22 but is getting closer to a return to the outfield.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He started throwing March 12 and continued to report good progress through the end of spring training. He threw a bullpen session April 27. He is expected to be out until mid- to late May.

--RHP Alex Cobb (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He played catch for second straight day April 27. He might be out until late May.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as of April 19. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

LHP Cesar Ramos

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Nathan Karns

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Matt Joyce

OF Brandon Guyer