Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays would be much better off if left-handed starting pitcher Matt Moore had been walking around the Tropicana Field clubhouse in a warm-up jersey instead of an elbow brace on Tuesday. But just a few weeks after undergoing season-ending ligament replacement surgery, that is a far-off proposition.

The pitching-dependent Rays did receive encouraging news on the state of its ad hoc pitching rotation on Tuesday, though, with right-handers Alex Cobb (right oblique strain) and Jeremy Hellickson (elbow surgery) each completely pain-free and productive throwing sessions.

Manager Joe Maddon deemed Cobb’s third bullpen session “electric” and forwarded the possibility he could reclaim his spot in the rotation by the end of May. Cobb, who went 11-3 with a 2.76 ERA in 22 starts last season, was cautiously supportive of his manager’s prognosis.

“I don’t want to jinx anything but I think we’re doing really well right now,” he said.

Hellickson, who labored through a 12-10, 5.17 ERA season in 2013, had arthroscopic surgery in February to remove loose bodies in his elbow. He felt well after tossing from 100 feet on Monday and has experienced soreness only after throwing curveballs.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-18

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 2-2, 3.94 ERA) vs. Rays (LHP Cesar Ramos, 1-1, 2.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brad Boxberger was recalled from Triple-A Durham and pitched 1.2 innings on Tuesday, allowing a walk and a strikeout. Tampa Bay had designated RHP Heath Bell for assignment on Saturday, opening a roster spot. Boxberger had 18 strikeouts in 9.1 innings at Durham with a 1.93 ERA.

--CF Desmond Jennings was named the AL Player of the Week on Monday after batting .355 with three homers, a double, three stolen bases and eight runs.

--LHP Cesar Ramos (1-1, 2.91) is scheduled to start for the Rays on Wednesday against Baltimore at Tropicana Field. After four relief appearances to start the season, Ramos was tabbed to replace LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John Surgery). He is 0-0 with a 3.63 ERA in 14 relief appearances against the Orioles.

--RHP Alex Cobb (oblique strain) threw what manager Joe Maddon deemed an “electric” bullpen session on Monday at Tropicana Field and could return to the rotation by the end of the month. Cobb called that possibility “extremely realistic.” He will pitch to hitters in the next few days.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He wasn’t as sharp as he can be, but nonetheless he pitched in a manner that could’ve permitted us to win that game.” -- Rays manager Joe Maddon, of RHP Chris Archer, who lasted just five innings, allowing three runs on seven hits with six strikeouts in Tuesday’s loss to the Orioles.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Alex Cobb (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He played catch for the second straight day April 27. He threw what manager Joe Maddon deemed an “electric” bullpen session on May 5 at Tropicana Field and could return to the rotation by the end of May. Cobb called that possibility “extremely realistic.”

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He started throwing March 12 and continued to report good progress through the end of spring training. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet on May 5 and has experienced soreness only after throwing curveballs. He is expected to be out until mid- to late May.

--LF David DeJesus (sore left shoulder) has been DHing since April 22 but is getting closer to a return to the outfield.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as of April 19. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

LHP Cesar Ramos

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Nathan Karns

RHP Brad Boxberger

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Matt Joyce

OF Brandon Guyer