Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Cesar Ramos admits he was disappointed.

He had retired eight consecutive batters and needed one out to finish the sixth inning. He’d thrown just 72 pitches and, despite trailing 2-1, was putting together consecutive workmanlike starts since being inserted into the Rays’ rotation on April 22.

But due up was Adam Jones, who had hit solo homers on the two pitches he’d seen against the left-hander.

“I don’t want to keep pressing your luck right there,” manager Joe Maddon said of opting for the bullpen and right-hander Brandon Gomes, who went on to allow two runs on Jonathan Schoop’s homer in the seventh and absorb the loss in Baltimore’s 4-3 victory.

“I made two mistakes over the plate and paid for it against a good hitter,” Ramos said. “It’s definitely a decision I can’t control. I’ll keep building that confidence.”

There was never a lack of confidence in Ramos, Maddon said, just the fact he preferred Gomes against that section of the Orioles’ lineup. Gomes retired Jones and the first two batters in the seventh before succumbing to a two-out bases-empty rally that ended in Schoop’s third homer of the season.

Ramos, inserted into the rotation after left-hander Matt Moore underwent Tommy John surgery, threw a career-high 96 pitches against Boston in his last start. He gave up one earned run in 4 2/3 innings.

His effort Wednesday apparently continued to engender the kind of confidence from Maddon that could allow him to continue in a similar situation in the future. After going a career-high 5 2/3 innings and allowing two runs on three hits and two walks, he has an ERA of 1.96 over his last five appearances.

“He was really good,” Maddon said. “He did really well, and I love the fight.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-19

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 1-4, 5.19 ERA) at Rays (LHP David Price, 3-2, 4.44)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Price is scheduled to start Thursday in the final game of a three-game set against Baltimore. Price has allowed eight homers this season, which is tied for second-most in the majors. He is 7-2 with a 2.70 ERA in 16 career starts against Baltimore.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (elbow surgery) said he felt well after his fourth bullpen session on Wednesday at Tropicana Field. Hellickson threw only fastball and changeups because curveballs have caused residual elbow soreness.

--RHP Alex Cobb (oblique) felt fine Wednesday after throwing an uninhibited bullpen session on Tuesday, encouraging him that a late-May return to the rotation is possible. He will throw a bullpen session on Thursday or Friday.

--LHP Cesar Ramos went a career-long 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks in a 4-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. He received no decision. Both runs came on first-pitch, lead-off homers by CF Adam Jones.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I made two mistakes over the plate and paid for it against a good hitter. It’s definitely a decision I can’t control. I’ll keep building that confidence.” -- LHP Cesar Ramos, was pulled after 5 2/3 innings Wednesday because Baltimore CF Adam Jones, who had homered off him twice, was coming up.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Alex Cobb (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He played catch for the second straight day April 27. He threw what manager Joe Maddon deemed an “electric” bullpen session on May 5 at Tropicana Field and could return to the rotation by the end of May. Cobb called that possibility “extremely realistic.” He throw another bullpen session on May 8 or May 9.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He started throwing March 12 and continued to report good progress through the end of spring training. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet on May 5 and has experienced soreness only after throwing curveballs. He had another bullpen session May 7. He is expected to be out until mid- to late May.

--LF David DeJesus (sore left shoulder) has been DHing since April 22 but is getting closer to a return to the outfield.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as of April 19. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

LHP Cesar Ramos

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Brad Boxberger

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Matt Joyce

OF Brandon Guyer