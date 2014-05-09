Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The story has become a familiar one for starter Jake Odorizzi, and the questions have grown stale. The first time through an opponent’s batting order, he’s untouchable. Any time after that, it’s batting practice. Why?

Odorizzi said Thursday that he has reason to believe he can reverse that ugly trend when he takes the mound Friday to face the Indians at Tropicana Field.

”Ideally, that’s not what I want to talk about, but that’s what’s happening, so I can’t really avoid it,“ Odorizzi said. ”Hopefully this’ll be the one where we can put it behind us and not talk about it anymore this year. We’ll see what (Friday) has to bring.

“There’s not really much you can do. You can’t really think about the second time through the order when you’re not through it the first time. That’s what’ll get you in some big trouble. Everything starts out good. It’s just going to continue that way tomorrow and be effective and go deep in the game, try to get as low a pitch count as I can keep through the game.”

Manager Joe Maddon said the Rays have worked with Odorizzi to “just simplify” and “reduce his game planning or his approach.” Maddon said Odorizzi’s stuff has not deteriorated as he’s pitched deeper into games, seemingly an encouraging sign that fatigue is not an issue.

Regardless, the numbers do not lie. Opponents are hitting only .140/.189/.200 against Odorizzi the first time through the lineup this season. After that, they’ve hit .465/.528/.721 the second time through and .500/.545/.833 the third time.

His last start was a microcosm of his season. He threw three perfect innings but couldn’t protect a 3-0 lead after that, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks in four innings.

With right-handers Alex Cobb and Jeremy Hellickson crawling back toward full health and prospect Alex Colome nearing the end of his suspension, there have been some questions about whether Odorizzi will need to return to Triple-A Durham to solve his problems.

The Rays believe that is not the case, and Odorizzi hopes to prove it Friday.

“I believe we can help him do that here. I obviously do,” Maddon said. “We’ve just got to spend a little bit more time planning the game out and helping him a little more in that regard. He did pitch well at the end of last season. He showed some great signs. We believe he can do the same thing now.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-20

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jake Odirizzi, 1-3, 6.83 ERA) vs. Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 2-3, 3.60)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Price suffered his first defeat against the Orioles since Sept. 2, 2011, snapping a streak of eight straight starts without a loss. It was just his third loss in 17 career starts against Baltimore. Price also fell to 2-2 with a 5.01 ERA in five starts at home this season, and his disturbing inability to keep the ball in the yard continued. Price gave up a two-run shot to Steve Pearce and has now allowed nine homers in 43 2/3 innings this season; he has given up at least one home run in each of his last six starts, the longest streak of his career. “That’s just a good-hitting team,” Price said. “They hit mistakes. They hit good pitches. And that’s what happened.”

--RHP Brad Boxberger entered his name into the history books in the Rays’ 3-1 loss to the Orioles on Thursday. Boxberger replaced LHP David Price with no outs in the sixth inning, inheriting the bases loaded and striking out the side on nine pitches. Although pitch count records are incomplete, Elias Sports Bureau has no record of any other major league pitcher ever entering a game with the bases loaded and immediately striking out the side on nine pitches. “If I ever leave the game with runners on, Box is the guy I want to come in. That was incredible,” Price said. “That could be a part of history, and I really appreciate it.”

--CF Desmond Jennings stole two bases in Thursday’s 3-1 loss to the Orioles. He is one of three American League players with three multi-steal games this season, joining the Twins’ Brian Dozier (four) and the Rangers’ Elvis Andrus (three). Jennings is responsible for the Rays’ last six multi-steal games dating back to September 2012. Since being named AL Player of the Week on Monday, Jennings has gone 1-for-15 with three strikeouts and no walks.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi has held opponents to a .140/.189/.200 batting line the first time through the lineup this season. After that, they’ve hit .465/.528/.721 the second time through and .500/.545/.833 the third time. His last start was a microcosm of his season. He threw three perfect innings but couldn’t protect a 3-0 lead after that, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks in four innings. “We’ve just got to spend a little bit more time planning the game out and helping him a little more in that regard,” manager Joe Maddon said.

--RHP Alex Cobb is scheduled to throw a three-inning or 45-pitch simulated game on Friday, his first time facing hitters since being placed on the disabled list with a left oblique strain on April 13. Cobb was 1-1 with a 1.89 ERA in three starts before going on the disabled list.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s not really much you can do. You can’t really think about the second time through the order when you’re not through it the first time. That’s what’ll get you in some big trouble. Everything starts out good. It’s just going to continue that way tomorrow and be effective and go deep in the game, try to get as low a pitch count as I can keep through the game.” -- RHP Jake Odorizzi, who has struggled the second and third time through the batting order so far this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Alex Cobb (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He played catch for the second straight day April 27. He threw what manager Joe Maddon deemed an “electric” bullpen session on May 5 at Tropicana Field and could return to the rotation by the end of May. Cobb called that possibility “extremely realistic.” He is scheduled to throw a three-inning or 45-pitch simulated game on May 9.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He started throwing March 12 and continued to report good progress through the end of spring training. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet on May 5 and has experienced soreness only after throwing curveballs. He had another bullpen session May 7. He is expected to be out until mid- to late May.

--LF David DeJesus (sore left shoulder) has been DHing since April 22 but is getting closer to a return to the outfield.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as of April 19. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

LHP Cesar Ramos

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jakie McGee

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Brad Boxberger

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Matt Joyce

OF Brandon Guyer