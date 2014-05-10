Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- David DeJesus in the lead-off spot was good for business for Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

No wonder. He was put there by the Tampa Chamber of Commerce.

In his yearly luncheon appearance with the area business association, Rays manager Joe Maddon allows the group to pick his lineup for the ensuing game, and the lineup card for Friday night’s series-opener against Cleveland had designated hitter DeJesus and his .231 batting average and nine RBIs on top.

Prescient. And informed, as DeJesus was 13-for-36 with three home runs, and all nine RBIs over his last 14 games. DeJesus finished 4-for-5 with two double and two RBIs on Friday.

“It’s a crazy game,” he said. “You have your ups and downs and I never let that take over my game,” he said. “I just wanted to keep working.”

DeJesus led off the fourth with a double, took third on a groundout and scored on first baseman James Loney’s sacrifice fly to give the Rays a 1-0 lead. In the fifth, he banged a single to center to score Matt Joyce for a 2-0 margin.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-21

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Indians (RHP Zach McAllister, 3-2, 3.18 ERA) at Rays (LHP Erik Bedard, 1-1, 4.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Desmond Jennings, coming off a 1-for-15 slog in a three-game series swept by the Orioles, did not start for the Rays on Friday against Cleveland. Jennings, now batting .266, was named the American League Player of the Week for the previous seven-day stretch after going 11-for-31 with three doubles, three homers, three RBIs, eight runs and three stolen bases.

--LHP Erik Bedard (1-1, 4.35 ERA) is scheduled to start Saturday against Cleveland at Tropicana Field. Bedard snapped a 15-game winless streak (0-9) in his last start, allowed one earned run on six hits in six innings against the New York Yankees. He is 2-3 with a 5.00 ERA in 13 career starts against Cleveland.

--RHP Alex Cobb (strained left oblique) threw his first simulated game Friday since going on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He threw 49 pitches over a mock three innings and is scheduled to attempt four Monday. “I‘m really happy with the way I came out of it health-wise and preparing to get back and face hitters,” said Cobb, who could rejoin the rotation late this month.

--SS Yunel Escobar left the game before the third inning after sustaining what the Rays described as a right thumb contusion. Escobar’s only play in the field had been a first-inning error on which Nick Swisher’s grounder took a trick hope and skimmed up his right forearm. Escobar has a team-high six errors and is batting .244. He was replaced by Logan Forsythe.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Way too many of those big innings have popped up against us. And they’ve led to several of our losses. We just need to get past that big-inning complex.” -- Rays manager Joe Maddon after a 6-3 loss to Cleveland on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Yunel Escobar left the game before the third inning after sustaining what the Rays described as a right thumb contusion. Escobar’s only play in the field had been a first-inning error on which Nick Swisher’s grounder took a trick hope and skimmed up his right forearm. Escobar has a team-high six errors and is batting .244. He was replaced by Logan Forsythe.

--RHP Alex Cobb (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He played catch for the second straight day April 27 and threw a bullpen session May 5. He threw a simulated game May 9 and is scheduled to pitch another May 12.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He started throwing March 12 and continued to report good progress through the end of spring training. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5 and has experienced soreness only after throwing curveballs. He had another bullpen session May 7. He is expected to be out until late May.

--LF David DeJesus (sore left shoulder) has been DHing since April 22 but is getting closer to a return to the outfield.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as of April 19. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

LHP Cesar Ramos

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jakie McGee

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Brad Boxberger

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Matt Joyce

OF Brandon Guyer