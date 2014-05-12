Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The numbers are stark and ruthless: The Tampa Bay Rays are 4-19 when their starting pitcher fails to complete six innings.

Right-hander Chris Archer, for the third consecutive start, therefore gave his team little chance to win on Sunday in a 6-5 loss to the Cleveland Indians at Tropicana Field. Archer (2-2, 5-16 ERA) pitched into the sixth but didn’t retire a batter, eventually allowing four earned runs on eight hits and four walks with two strikeouts in five. He has failed to work beyond the fifth in three straight starts and snapped a streak in which Rays starters had allowed three runs or less in three straight starts.

“I’ve worked my whole career to be consistent,” Archer said. “I‘m having a tough stretch of games right now. But it’s not going to derail the effort.”

Much of the problem for Archer on Sunday was his inability to shut down the bottom third of the Indians order, which went a combined 7-for-16 with two home runs, four RBIs and all six runs scored. Hitters went 6-for-11 against him in two-strike counts.

“Good stuff, again, but it’s the execution of pitches that matters, too,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “It’s not about stuff, and to me that’s a young pitcher who is going to keep getting better just understanding what to do to put a guy away.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-22

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (LHP Cesar Ramos, 1-1, 2.96 ERA) vs. Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez 3-1, 2.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cesar Ramos (1-1, 2.96) is scheduled to make his 11th appearance and sixth start on Monday as the Rays embark on a seven-game road trip in Seattle. Ramos went a career-long 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits with two walks and four strikeouts in a no-decision against Baltimore. He has never started against Seattle and has an 8.59 ERA in 7 1/3 innings.

--RHP Alex Cobb (left oblique) will throw a simulated game on Monday at extended spring training at the Charlotte (Fla.) Sports Complex and make a rehab start on May 17 for the team’s Class A affiliate at Clearwater.

--RHP Chris Archer (2-2) allowed four runs on four hits and four walks with two strikeouts on Sunday in a 6-5 loss to the Cleveland Indians at Tropicana Field. The Indians went 6-for-11 with two walks against him in two-strike counts.

--LF Matt Joyce hit his third homer of the season and knocked in two runs in a 6-5 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Sunday at Tropicana Field. Joyce has four RBIs in his last two games after producing none in his previous nine games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re not playing the caliber of baseball right now that is winning caliber of baseball. It’s just not. Whatever it is we’ve got to do, we’ve got to figure it out quick because we’re getting lucky with teams in our division right now not playing as well as they can play also. We’re kind of able to hang around, but I think that’s not going to happen for very long. We’ve got to figure it out real quick.” -- Rays manager Joe Maddon, after Sunday’s 6-5 loss to the Indians.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Alex Cobb (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He played catch for the second straight day April 27 and threw a bullpen session May 5. He threw a simulated game May 9 and will throw a simulated game on May 12 at extended spring training players at the Charlotte (Fla.) Sports Complex and make a rehab start on May 17 for the team’s Class-A affiliate at Clearwater.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He started throwing March 12 and continued to report good progress through the end of spring training. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5 and has experienced soreness only after throwing curveballs. He had another bullpen session May 7. He is expected to be out until late May.

--LF David DeJesus (sore left shoulder) has been DHing since April 22 but is getting closer to a return to the outfield.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as of April 19. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

