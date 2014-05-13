Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Manager Joe Maddon wasn’t going to burn his bullpen Monday night, no matter how bad things got in the opening game of the Tampa Bay Rays’ series against the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field.

Maddon watched helplessly as starting pitcher Cesar Ramos fell behind 3-0 through one inning, 8-0 through two and 9-0 after the bottom of the third. While Maddon couldn’t do much to help Ramos, he could salvage some rest for his relievers’ arms.

Even as the Mariners’ lead swelled, the Rays manager didn’t make a call to the bullpen. Ramos made it all the way to the seventh inning before Maddon started warming up relievers. Ramos ended up throwing 114 pitches over 6 2/3 innings -- matching the inning total of Seattle starter Felix Hernandez -- on a night when Maddon used one reliever, one fewer than the Mariners used.

“Cesar was the ultimate professional,” Maddon said after the 12-5 loss to Seattle. “He prevented us from having to use more bullpen people. A lot of people don’t understand that part of the game, but what he did was spectacular.”

Ramos’ night could not have gotten off to a worse start.

He gave up hits to the first four batters he faced -- two of which hit the top of the wall and had to be reviewed via replay to ensure that they weren’t home runs -- while Seattle jumped out to a three-run lead. Things got worse in the second inning, when 11 Seattle batters came to the plate and Tampa Bay was charged with three errors.

By the end of the third, Ramos had given up 11 hits and two walks. Even so, three Tampa Bay position players -- first baseman James Loney, second baseman Ben Zobrist and third baseman Evan Longoria -- came out of the game before Ramos finally was removed, and by that time, the left-handed starter was feeling pretty good about a streak of 12 consecutive batters retired.

None of that erased what was easily Ramos’ worst start of the season.

Ramos won’t be telling his grandchildren about Monday’s performance, but at least he was able to salvage some positives on a night when Maddon wasn’t throwing him a life raft.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-23

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rays (LHP David Price, 3-3, 4.53 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 2-0, 2.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alex Cobb (left oblique strain) threw 60 pitches Monday over four innings of a simulated game in Port Charlotte, Fla. He is expected to make a rehab start Saturday for Class A Charlotte.

--LHP Cesar Ramos had a miserable start to his Monday outing but ended with such a bang that manager Joe Maddon was calling his performance “spectacular.” Ramos gave up hits to the first four batters of the game as the Rays fell behind 3-0 without recording an out, and by the end of the second inning the Mariners were leading 8-0. But Maddon didn’t make any kind of a call to the bullpen, and Ramos was left to battle his way out of it. In the end, he gave Tampa 6 2/3 innings and forced Maddon to use only one reliever in a 12-5 loss. “Cesar was the ultimate professional,” Maddon said.

--SS Yunel Escobar singled in his first at-bat, extending his hitting streak to five games. He went 1-for-3 and scored a run.

--C Ryan Hanigan had the Rays’ only hit that made much noise in a 12-5 loss to Seattle on Monday night. With the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh, Hanigan drilled a double into the gap in left-center field. That turned a 9-0 laugher into a 9-3 game, and the Rays went on to lose 12-5.

--2B Sean Rodriguez got a pinch-hit single in the seventh inning of Monday’s game, his second pinch hit in less than a week. He had his first pinch-hit RBI of the season in last Wednesday’s loss to Baltimore.

--RHP Josh Lueke was the only Tampa Bay reliever used in Monday’s game, and it ended up being a night to forget. Lueke gave up two home runs and three earned runs total over 1 1/3 innings.

--LHP David Price is having an atypical year by his standards. He has allowed eight or more hits in four of his past five starts and has gone 1-3 since April 17. Price’s last outing saw him give up three earned runs off nine hits in five inning. He labored through 100 pitches and recorded a season-low three strikeouts. Price is scheduled to start Tuesday night’s game in Seattle.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a chance to make that second inning less offensive, but we didn‘t. We just had a horrible second inning.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, whose team committed three errors in the second, helping the Mariners score five times in the inning. Seattle rolled to a 12-5 rout of the Rays.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Alex Cobb (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He played catch for the second straight day April 27 and threw a bullpen session May 5. He threw simulated games May 9 and May 12 in Port Charlotte, Fla. He is expected to make a rehab start May 17 for Class A Charlotte.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He started throwing March 12 and continued to report good progress through the end of spring training. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5 and has experienced soreness only after throwing curveballs. He had another bullpen session May 7. He is expected to be out until late May.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as of April 19. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

LHP Cesar Ramos

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jakie McGee

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Brad Boxberger

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Matt Joyce

OF Brandon Guyer