Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The Tampa Bay Rays’ left-handed hitters were all right in the ninth inning Tuesday.

With Seattle Mariners right-handed closer Fernando Rodney, a former Ray, coming on for the ninth inning of a game Tampa Bay trailed 1-0, left-handed-hitting David DeJesus and Matt Joyce came up huge.

DeJesus greeted his former teammate with a leadoff home run on Rodney’s fifth pitch of the game. Five batters later, with two outs and runners on first and second base, Joyce delivered a single that brought across the eventual winning run, and Tampa Bay emerged with a 2-1 victory.

“It’s been a tough start for us. Hopefully this will get us going,” Joyce said, referring to the Rays’ 17-23 record. “It’s definitely something we needed.”

It is pretty safe to assume that neither DeJesus nor Joyce would have been in the batter’s box had the Mariners turned to a left-handed reliever. Neither player has a hit against a southpaw this season, with Joyce going 0-for-10 and DeJesus 0-for-1. However, the pair is thriving against right-handers, as evidenced by Joyce’s .323 batting average against righties and DeJesus’ clip of .283 with four home runs.

The pair combined for five of the Rays’ eight hits Tuesday, and they probably will be back in the lineup for Wednesday’s game against Seattle right-hander Brandon Maurer.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-23

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 1-3, 5.79 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Brandon Maurer, 1-1, 6.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Wil Myers was in the leadoff spot for the first time this season Tuesday, but he might not get another crack at the job soon. Myers went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

--DH David DeJesus moved from the leadoff spot to No. 2 in the order, marking the first time this season that he hit second, and it paid dividends Tuesday night. DeJesus doubled in his first at-bat, although the Rays couldn’t bring him around to score. DeJesus then had the biggest hit of the game, a solo home run to tie the score in the top of the ninth inning.

--LHP David Price gave up four doubles in the first five innings of Tuesday’s game at Seattle, but the Mariners managed only one run in that span. In the end, Price pitched his second complete game of the season and got the win. He allowed the one run off six hits while matching a season high with 12 strikeouts. Price also earned his first victory since April 22, which was also the last time he pitched a complete game.

--LF Matt Joyce hit singles on three of his four at-bats Tuesday night, giving him a .323 average against right-handed pitchers this season. Joyce is 0-for-10 against lefties.

--C Jose Molina had a short night as he continues to struggle with the bat. He went 0-for-2, including a fifth-inning popout to strand runners at first and second base. His season average with runners in scoring position fell to .056, and Ryan Hanigan came on to pinch-hit for him in the eighth inning.

--LHP Erik Bedard (sore pectoral muscle) is apparently healthy enough to make his Thursday start, although there were enough concerns that the Rays put minor league LHP Enny Romero on a flight to Seattle to join the team as soon as Wednesday. It was unclear whether Romero was going to start Wednesday’s game or take Bedard’s spot as the Thursday starter at Los Angeles, but the prospect never officially joined the team, and he took a return flight back to rejoin Triple-A Durham.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi was still listed as Wednesday’s probable starter, despite rumors that LHP Enny Romero could be called up to make the start. If Odorizzi does get the nod, he isn’t a very safe bet to have a good start in the afternoon road game, at least if one believes the numbers. Odorizzi has struggled in road games (0-3, 8.35 ERA) and in day games (0-2, 8.36). Working in Odorizzi’s favor is the fact that he is coming off his best start since the first week of the season. He threw five shutout innings while striking out 11 and allowing five hits and two walks his last time out against the Indians.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was back to my old self. Me and (RHP Chris) Archer sat down and watched some highlights from 2012, and I told him that was what I was going to do tonight. And that’s what I was able to do. It was pretty weird.” -- LHP David Price, who threw a complete game to beat the Seattle Mariners 2-1 Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Erik Bedard (sore pectoral muscle) is expected to make his scheduled May 15 start.

--RHP Alex Cobb (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He played catch for the second straight day April 27 and threw a bullpen session May 5. He threw simulated games May 9 and May 12 in Port Charlotte, Fla. He is expected to make a rehab start May 17 for Class A Charlotte.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He started throwing March 12 and continued to report good progress through the end of spring training. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5, and he threw another bullpen session May 7. He is expected to be out until late May.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as of April 19. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

LHP Cesar Ramos

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jakie McGee

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Brad Boxberger

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Matt Joyce

OF Brandon Guyer