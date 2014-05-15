Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- With a well-rested bullpen, the Rays didn’t necessarily need starter Jake Odorizzi’s best outing of the season Wednesday afternoon.

But he sure delivered.

For the second consecutive start, Odorizzi didn’t allow a run. He had a no-hitter going until Seattle’s James Jones drove a two-out single into left field in the sixth inning. He ended up allowing just the one hit over six innings and earned his first win since April 4 with a 2-0 victory.

Over his past two starts, Odorizzi has pitched 11 scoreless innings while giving up six hits, walking four and striking out 18.

“It was pretty close to the same game plan as the last time,” said Odorizzi, who pitched five scoreless innings before earning a no-decision against Cleveland last weekend. “Good execution, and I’ll build on it for the next one.”

Odorizzi (2-3) had gone through a rough stretch leading up to the Cleveland game and decided to simplify his approach.

His new game plan has resulted in two consecutive solid outings.

“It’s encouraging to see the results coming,” he said. “It’s been a process. I learned a lot through that tough stretch I was going through.”

After the win Wednesday, Odorizzi said he was able to perform despite a non-existent curveball.

“I was getting frustrated with the curveball today,” he said. “I kept throwing it, but it never came to be. It was frustrating. But (the curveball) played its part.”

Said manager Joe Maddon: “He was good again. He really followed his game plan and was able to execute his pitches.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-23

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rays (LHP Erik Bedard, 2-1, 3.38 ERA) at Angels (LHP Tyler Skaggs, 3-1, 4.14)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Matt Joyce, off a three-hit game the previous night, was in the leadoff spot Wednesday. Joyce filled the role for only the second time this season and went 0-for-3.

--2B Ben Zobrist came out of Wednesday’s game after a headfirst slide into second base in the top of the fifth inning. Zobrist dislocated his left thumb while sliding into second base on a steal attempt in the fifth inning. Manager Joe Maddon said the injury would be re-evaluated Thursday, and the 15-day disabled list looks like a real possibility. If not, Zobrist will probably be out for at least a week.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi threw 5 2/3 innings of no-hit ball before the Mariners’ James Jones hit a two-out single in the sixth. Odorizzi struck out Seattle’s Stefen Romero to end the inning before coming out of the game. He allowed one hit over six scoreless innings to earn his first win since April 4. Over his past two starts, Odorizzi has pitched 11 scoreless innings while giving up six hits, walking four and striking out 18.

--SS Yunel Escobar had a good at-bat at the right time Wednesday. With two outs and the bases loaded in the fourth inning, Escobar fell behind 0-2 but eventually worked back into the count to earn a run-scoring walk. That was the first run in Tampa Bay’s 2-0 win over Seattle.

--RHP Grant Balfour made his first appearance since Saturday and ended up earning a save. He pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn his seventh save of the season and his first since May 1, when Balfour collected two in a doubleheader.

--LHP Erik Bedard has been dealing with a sore pectoral muscle, but it didn’t affect him his last time out. The veteran southpaw allowed just one hit -- a one-out double in the second inning -- over six shutout innings in a win over Cleveland on Sunday. He’s scheduled to start against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was good again. He really followed his game plan and was able to execute his pitches.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, after RHP Jake Odorizzi’s second straight good start.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Ben Zobrist (dislocated left thumb) came out of the May 14 game after a headfirst slide into second base in the fifth inning. Manager Joe Maddon said the injury would be re-evaluated May 15 and Zobrist could land on the 15-day disabled list.

--LHP Erik Bedard (sore pectoral muscle) is expected to make his scheduled May 15 start.

--RHP Alex Cobb (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He played catch for the second straight day April 27 and threw a bullpen session May 5. He threw simulated games May 9 and May 12 in Port Charlotte, Fla. He is expected to make a rehab start May 17 for Class A Charlotte.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He started throwing March 12 and continued to report good progress through the end of spring training. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5, and he threw another bullpen session May 7. He is expected to be out until late May.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as of April 19. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

LHP Cesar Ramos

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jakie McGee

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Brad Boxberger

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Matt Joyce

OF Brandon Guyer