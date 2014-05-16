Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Ben Zobrist was not off to a fast start this season, hitting .260 with three homers and nine RBIs.

However, the Rays definitely will miss their second baseman, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday due to a dislocated left thumb.

“He’s really part of our heartbeat,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “He’s the guy that puts you back in a normal rhythm a lot of times.”

Zobrist hurt the thumb Wednesday in Seattle trying to steal second base on a head-first slide. Team trainers had trouble popping the thumb back into place initially, so a doctor popped it into place after taking X-rays, which were negative.

Zobrist was added to a list of players this season who have hurt a thumb or finger with a head-first -- actually, hands-first -- slide into a base. Boston Red Sox first baseman Mike Napoli, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Josh Hamilton and Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper were hurt on such slides. Hamilton and Harper, like Zobrist, were forced to go on the DL.

Sean Rodriguez is expected to get most of the starts at second base in Zobrist’s absence. He went 0-for-4 Thursday as the Rays blew a ninth-inning lead and lost 6-5 to the Angels.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-24

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 2-2, 5.16 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 4-2, 3.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Ben Zobrist was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday due to a dislocated left thumb. He sustained the injury Wednesday on a head-first slide during an attempted steal of second base in Seattle.

--INF Cole Figueroa had his contract purchased from Triple-A Durham, and he replaced 2B Ben Zobrist (dislocated left thumb) on the Rays’ active roster. It is Durham’s first big league promotion. Figueroa was hitting .299 with a .397 on-base percentage for the Bulls.

--RHP Alex Cobb will make a rehab start for Class A Charlotte on Saturday. Cobb, on the disabled list since April 13 due to a left oblique strain, is expected to throw five innings or 75 pitches.

--LHP Erik Bedard gave up two unearned runs on four hits and one walk in 5 2/3 innings, getting a no-decision against the Angels on Thursday night. Bedard, who began the season in the minors, is 2-0 in his last three starts, allowing only one earned run in 17 2/3 innings.

--RHP Chris Archer hopes to turn around his recent form when he starts Friday against the Angels. He is 0-1 with a 7.36 ERA in his past three starts. Archer is 1-1 with a 5.06 ERA in two career starts against the Angels.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve had a couple (tough losses), the one is Chicago was difficult and this one was very difficult. You can’t take too many mulligans like this. There’s not that many available.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, after the Rays blew a 5-2, ninth-inning lead and lost 6-5 to the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Ben Zobrist (dislocated left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15.

--LHP Erik Bedard (sore pectoral muscle) is expected to make his scheduled May 15 start.

--RHP Alex Cobb (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He played catch for the second straight day April 27 and threw a bullpen session May 5. He threw simulated games May 9 and May 12 in Port Charlotte, Fla. He will make a rehab start May 17 for Class A Charlotte.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He started throwing March 12 and continued to report good progress through the end of spring training. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5, and he threw another bullpen session May 7. He is expected to be out until late May.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as of April 19. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

LHP Cesar Ramos

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jakie McGee

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Brad Boxberger

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Sean Rodriguez

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

INF Cole Figueroa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Matt Joyce

OF Brandon Guyer