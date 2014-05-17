Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Right-hander Chris Archer might have found a way to enhance his potential and bury a recent frustrating stretch.

After Archer defeated the Los Angeles Angels, 3-0, Friday night, he mentioned the advice he received the previous day while playing catch with left-hander David Price, who won the American League’s Cy Young Award in 2012.

“We play catch every day that we can,” Archer said, “and he waited this long to give me a tip.”

Archer didn’t specify what the tip was, only that it had to do with “just staying in control of my body, in control of my mind,” the right-hander said.

Before Friday night’s win, Archer had lost his last decision and did not earn a decision in the previous three. He hadn’t earned a victory since April 19.

“I wasn’t able to repeat my delivery,” Archer said. “My focus every game is to be mindful of 100 pitches. Tonight, I wasn’t mindful of all 100 but I was mindful of a high majority of them.”

Against the Angels, Archer permitted only two hits in 5 2/3 innings, walked five and struck out five.

“The thing I tried to get across to him going into this start was not to overthink everything,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “Develop a rhythm or a tempo, almost like a good golf swing. Stay in a rhythm, create a tempo and attack the hitters.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-24

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (LHP Cesar Ramos, 1-2, 3.71 ERA) at Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 4-3, 3.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Desmond Jennings will be placed on the bereavement list. The family did not want to publicize the reason, said Dave Haller, the team’s communications director.

--RHP Chris Archer permitted only two hits in 5 2/3 innings, walked five and struck out five in Friday’s shutout win over the Angels. Before Friday night’s win, Archer had lost his last decision and did not earn a decision in the previous three. He hadn’t earned a victory since April 19.

--SS Yunel Escobar is now batting .303 (10-for-33) with four RBIs in his past 10 games, and .340 (17-for-50) this month after compiling a .219 average (21-for-96) in the season’s first 27 games. Escobar went 3-for-3 with a home run and an intentional walk in Friday night’s 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. “He had some good at-bats overall tonight,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said.

--2B Cole Figueroa made his major-league debut Friday night as a pinch-hitter and defensive replacement. The Rays recalled Figueroa from Durham (International League) on Thursday.

--1B James Loney leads the major leagues with a .338 average on the road since the start of last season. Loney went 1-for-4 with an RBI on Friday night.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Everything was on. I didn’t throw one change-up. I had the type of stuff to go much deeper in the game, and I wanted to do that. But walking away with a victory for the team and shutting out a good lineup, I‘m not going to complain about it.” -- RHP Chris Archer, who threw a season-high 104 pitches in 5 2/3 innings in Friday’s shutout win over the Angels.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He started throwing March 12 and continued to report good progress through the end of spring training. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5, and he threw another bullpen session May 7. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 16.

--RHP Alex Cobb (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He played catch for the second straight day April 27 and threw a bullpen session May 5. He threw simulated games May 9 and May 12 in Port Charlotte, Fla. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Charlotte May 16 and will make a rehab start May 17.

--2B Ben Zobrist (dislocated left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as of April 19. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

LHP Cesar Ramos

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jakie McGee

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Brad Boxberger

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Sean Rodriguez

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

INF Cole Figueroa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Matt Joyce

OF Brandon Guyer

