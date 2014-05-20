Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Infielder Jayson Nix, a six-year veteran, received a second chance from the Tampa Bay Rays within a two-month span.

Nix signed a minor league contract with the Rays on Saturday, five days after being designated for assignment by the Philadelphia Phillies. He declined an outright assignment to the minors and chose to become a free agent.

Tampa Bay invited Nix to spring training as a non-roster player, then traded him to the Phillies in late March.

Nix could be a valuable reinforcement.

Since second baseman Ben Zobrist (dislocated left thumb) went on the disabled list Wednesday, three players have shared time at the position: Sean Rodriguez, Logan Forsythe and Cole Figueroa, whom the Rays summoned from Triple-A Durham.

Nix has spent most of his career as a second baseman. The career .260 hitter also has played shortstop, third base and left field.

Nix, 31, hit .154 (6-for-39) with a .214 on-base percentage, a .231 slugging percentage one homer and two RBIs in 18 games for Philadelphia this season. He walked twice and struck out 18 times.

Last year, Nix was a semi-regular for the New York Yankees, filling in for injured third baseman Alex Rodriguez and shortstop Derek Jeter for large chunks of the season. He hit .236 with a .308 on-base percentage, a .311 slugging percentage, three homers and 24 RBIs in 87 games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-26

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: A’s (LHP Drew Pomeranz, 3-1, 1.14 ERA) at Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 2-3, 4.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alex Cobb (strained left oblique muscle) struck out nine batters in five scoreless innings during a rehab start Saturday for Class A Charlotte. Cobb conceded three hits and no walks while striking out nine.

--CF Kevin Kiermaier enjoyed a memorable afternoon Sunday in his third major league game. Kiermaier made a leaping, one-handed catch against the wall to take a home run away from Angels SS Erick Aybar in the second inning. Then in the seventh, Kiermaier hit a two-run homer down the left field line, his first big league home run. The Rays recalled Kiermaier from Triple-A Durham on Friday night when CF Desmond Jennings went on the bereavement list.

--3B Evan Longoria had a frustrating series against the Los Angeles Angels. Longoria went 2-for-13 during the four games to continue a 22-for-105 (.210) slump that started April 20. “I don’t want him to put too much pressure on himself,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “He’s going to come back with a vengeance; there’s no doubt in my mind.”

--2B Cole Figueroa made his first major league start Sunday and went 0-for-3. The Rays recalled Figueroa on Wednesday to replace 2B Ben Zobrist (dislocated left thumb).

--RHP Jake Odorizzi, who will start against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday, has not allowed a run during his previous two starts covering 11 innings. He has 18 strikeouts in that span. Before those two starts, Odorizzi permitted 21 earned runs in 21 2/3 innings over five starts, three of which resulted in losses.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “On offense, we really haven’t kicked it a whole lot on this road trip. We’re just in a little bit of a funk right now.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, after the Rays lost 6-2 to the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, falling for the third time in the four-game series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He started throwing March 12 and continued to report good progress through the end of spring training. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5, and he threw another bullpen session May 7. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 16.

--RHP Alex Cobb (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He played catch for the second straight day April 27 and threw a bullpen session May 5. He threw simulated games May 9 and May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on May 17.

--2B Ben Zobrist (dislocated left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as of April 19. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

LHP Cesar Ramos

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Brad Boxberger

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Sean Rodriguez

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

INF Cole Figueroa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings (bereavement leave)

RF Wil Myers

DH Matt Joyce

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Kevin Kiermaier