Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Jake Odorizzi admitted it felt like “an eternity,” but such is the unpleasant proposition of pitching against the Oakland Athletics.

In the fourth inning of an eventual 3-0 loss to the A’s on Tuesday at Tropicana Field, the Rays right-hander threw 40 of his 113 pitches. Seventeen of those pitches were fouled off. Fourteen came in one at-bat to Derek Norris, who eventually drew a walk in what was the longest at-bat by an Athletic in nearly five years.

“Norris’ at-bat, that felt like it was never going to end, honestly,” said Odorizzi, who hit career highs in walks (5) and pitches and lasted just 4 2/3 innings -- his average for the season -- allowing three runs on four hits with eight strikeouts. “It was: make a good pitch, he’d foul it off. Make a good pitch, foul it off. He’d lay off something close, not chase something.”

Oakland, which leads the majors with 198 walks, worked six more on Tuesday to support eight hits.

“That’s why we end up playing 3-0 games for four hours,” Oakland manager Jim Melvin said. “I mean, that’s when we are at our best. ... The way we worked the starter was significant in scoring runs and winning the game.”

Odorizzi concurs. It felt like an eternity.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-27

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Tommy Milone, 1-3, 4.10 ERA) vs. Rays (LHP Erik Bedard, 2-1, 2.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Ryan Hanigan will likely avoid the disabled list as his sore hamstring is improving. He did not start on Tuesday in a series-opener against the A’s but entered as a defensive replacement.

--RHP Alex Cobb (oblique strain) is likely to be activated from the disabled list and rejoin the rotation on Thursday in the last of a three-game series against Oakland at Tropicana Field, he said. Manager Joe Maddon would not officially slot him in until speaking with the pitcher and coaching and medical personnel, however.

--LHP Cesar Ramos is likely to move back to the bullpen if RHP Alex Cobb is activated and inserted into the rotation as expected.

--CF Desmond Jennings was activated from the bereavement list and batted second on Tuesday in the first of a three-game series against Oakland. OF Kevin Kiermaier remained with the club for the time being.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi hit career highs in walks (5) and pitches (113) and last just 4 2/3 innings -- his average for the season -- allowing three runs on four hits with eight strikeouts in a 3-0 Rays loss to Oakland on Tuesday at Tropicana Field.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It felt like an eternity. It was just prolonging at-bats that really got me tonight.” -- Rays RHP Jake Odorizzi after throwing 115 pitches in a 3-0 loss to the A’s on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Ryan Hanigan (hamstring) will likely avoid the disabled list although he did not start May 20.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He started throwing March 12 and continued to report good progress through the end of spring training. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5, and he threw another bullpen session May 7. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 16.

--RHP Alex Cobb (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He played catch for the second straight day April 27 and threw a bullpen session May 5. He threw simulated games May 9 and May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on May 17.

--2B Ben Zobrist (dislocated left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as of April 19. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

LHP Cesar Ramos

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Brad Boxberger

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Sean Rodriguez

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

INF Cole Figueroa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Matt Joyce

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Kevin Kiermaier