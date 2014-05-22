Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Recent indicators are troubling for the Tampa Bay Rays.

After limiting the Oakland A’s to one hit Wednesday yet still losing 3-2, Tampa Bay (19-28) is now a season-worst nine games under .500.

In the past week, second baseman Ben Zobrist landed on the 15-day disabled list due to a dislocated left thumb, while starting pitcher Jeremy Hellickson continues his rehabilitation from offseason elbow surgery.

There is one ray of hope for the Rays, however. Right-hander Alex Cobb is scheduled to be activated from the disabled list Thursday to make his first start since straining a left oblique muscle April 12 in Cincinnati.

Cobb (1-1, 1.89 ERA) was stellar before the injury, pitching seven scoreless innings against the Reds to extend his active streak to a career-high 15.

Cobb pitched five scoreless innings Saturday in a minor league rehab appearance, allowing three hits and striking out nine for Class A Charlotte (Fla.).

“Stuff-wise, it was all there,” he said. “Fastball location was pretty much on par for where it’s been leading up to the injuries. I think the only thing that we were worried about was the amount of pitches we could go.”

At 26, Cobb rose up in the Rays’ rotation from fifth starter to second behind only left-hander David Price. Last year, he went 11-3 with a 2.76 ERA in 22 starts. He missed 50 games with a concussion after being struck in the head by an line drive hit by Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer.

“I’ve had to come back from things before in the past, and the worst thing you can do is think about stuff, because if you’re not 100 percent focused on executing a pitch, worse things come from that,” he said. “My mindset will just be getting guys out Thursday.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-28

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 5-1, 2.10 ERA) vs. Rays (RHP Alex Cobb, 1-1, 1.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alex Cobb (strained left oblique) will be activated off the disabled list Thursday to start in the finale of a three-game series against Oakland at Tropicana Field. Out since April 13, Cobb will be allowed to throw 90-100 pitches, according to manager Joe Maddon.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson is expected to throw live batting practice Thursday for the first time during his recovery from offseason elbow surgery. Hellickson deemed his progress “very encouraging,” but there is no timetable for his return to the rotation.

--LHP Erik Bedard (2-2, 2.63) had a hard-luck line Wednesday at Tropicana Field, taking the loss after allowing three runs -- one earned -- on one hit and three walks with six strikeouts. He was stung by two costly errors. Oakland’s only hit allowed was a solo homer by Brandon Moss, which broke Bedard’s streak of 49 1/3 innings without allowing a long ball. Bedard has allowed one earned run or none in five consecutive starts.

--CF Kevin Kiermaier, recalled from Triple-A Durham when CF Desmond Jennings went on the bereavement list, was optioned back to the minors with RHP Alex Cobb set to come off the disabled list Thursday. Kiermaier went 3-for-12 with a one and two RBIs in five games for Tampa Bay.

--C Ryan Hanigan, who did not start Tuesday because of a hamstring injury, returned to the lineup Wednesday. He went 0-for-4 in the Rays’ 3-2 loss to the A‘s.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s really one of the more unusual games to lose. We pitched extremely well.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, after LHP Erik Bedard and four Rays relievers held the Oakland A’s to one hit, yet Tampa Bay lost 3-2 Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5, and he threw another bullpen session May 7. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 16. He is expected to throw live batting practice for the first time May 22. There is no timetable for his return to the rotation.

--RHP Alex Cobb (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He played catch for the second straight day April 27 and threw a bullpen session May 5. He threw simulated games May 9 and May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on May 17, and he will be activated to start for Tampa Bay on May 22.

--2B Ben Zobrist (dislocated left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as of April 19. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

RHP Alex Cobb

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Sean Rodriguez

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

INF Cole Figueroa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Matt Joyce

OF Brandon Guyer