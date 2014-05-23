Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tampa Bay had to wait until its 48th game of the season to get a walk-off win at Tropicana Field, but Thursday’s 5-2 win over the Oakland Athletics, capped by a three-run home run by second baseman Sean Rodriguez in a four-run 11th inning, could be the spark the Rays have been hoping for.

The Rays had hoped the return of pitcher Alex Cobb would be a spark itself -- Tampa Bay had matched the worst record in the majors during his 35-game absence -- and Cobb’s sterling start, with no runs in six-plus innings, exceeded all hopes.

“He was outstanding,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “Having been off as long as he had, you saw the stuff, the strike-throwing, the competitive nature. He did his job ... he was great.”

The Rays totaled seven runs in their last five losses to the A‘s, so to rally for four runs in the 11th was a dose of confidence for an offense that has struggled mightily in the team’s recent slump, which saw them lose 11 of 15 games and drop six games out of first place.

“Everybody in this clubhouse has really been grinding away at trying to do their part,” third baseman Evan Longoria said. “Today, it worked, finally.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-28

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 3-2, 4.59 ERA) vs. Red Sox (RHP John Lackey, 5-3, 4.01 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Sean Rodriguez crushed a three-run home run with two outs in the 11th for the first walk-off home run of his career. It gives him a team-best five home runs this season -- despite only 68 at-bats on the year -- and a welcome power spark to a team that had 23 singles in its previous 24 hits.

--CF Desmond Jennings was caught stealing to end a potential rally in the ninth, but came through with two hits, including a clutch two-out single to tie the game in the 11th inning. It was his first RBI in 13 games, the second-longest such drought in his career. His two hits broke a 5-for-48 slump.

--RHP Grant Balfour was unable to close out a 1-0 lead in the ninth and had his second blown save, giving up a double to Yoenis Cespedes tie the game. Balfour was able to get out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam to force extra innings, but his ERA is now up to 5.89 for the season.

--RHP Alex Cobb, pitching for the first time since April 12, threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings, extending his personal scoreless streak to 21 2/3 innings, the third-best ever by a Rays starting pitcher. He’s now 19-5 with a 2.71 ERA in his last 37 starts since Aug. 1, 2012.

--2B Ben Zobrist has been out the past week with a dislocated thumb, but he said Thursday he hopes to return by next weekend when the Rays open a series at Boston. The Rays are 2-5 without him, and his return would bring back a reliable bat at the top of the order.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was kind of nice. We have not had that moment. We’ve had plenty of opportunities for that moment. ... I believe there’s more of those forthcoming. It was great for our guys to do that. We needed some kind of a boost.” -- Rays manager Joe Maddon said of the team’s celebration at home plate after an 11th inning win over Oakland on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5, and he threw another bullpen session May 7. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 16. He is expected to throw live batting practice for the first time May 22. There is no timetable for his return to the rotation.

--2B Ben Zobrist (dislocated left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15. He hopes to return by the end of May.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as of April 19. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

RHP Alex Cobb

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Sean Rodriguez

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

INF Cole Figueroa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Matt Joyce

OF Brandon Guyer