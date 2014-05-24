Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The pitch count was high. And ultimately, so was the level of encouragement for Chris Archer.

After failing to advance to the sixth inning for four consecutive starts, the Tampa Bay Rays right-hander used a career-high 119 pitches to produce one of his more encouraging outings of the season on Friday against Boston at Tropicana Field. Archer received no decision after allowing just four hits and four walks and striking out a career-high 11 batters in six. But he came away with something.

“Every pitch, I was conscious, even though I did have a high pitch count,” Archer said. “I gave it everything I had, every pitch.”

Archer said support from his teammates helped push him through on Friday in several key situations, including a fifth inning intentional walk of slugger David Ortiz that he disagreed with. Manager Joe Maddon had Ortiz walked with two out and a runner on second as Ortiz has singled in his first at-bat.

Archer escaped and returned for a sixth in which he produced his only 1-2-3 inning, striking out Grady Sizemore looking on a 97-mph pitch.

”There’s little things you may not notice,“ Archer said. ”Like, (third baseman Evan Longoria) giving me a thumbs-up whenever I‘m in a tough situation. Or (second baseman Sean Rodriguez) telling me not to be too frustrated when I walked David Ortiz, even though I wanted to face him.

“And the looks guys give, not just even tonight. Whenever I was struggling, four or five outings in a row, whenever I wasn’t pitching to my capability, it all tied into that sixth inning and it helps me be positive and helps me be myself.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-28

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Jake Peavy, 1-2, 4.33 ERA) vs. Rays (LHP David Price, 4-4, 4.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Price (4-4, 4.28) will attempt to bounce back after a rough outing -- his 11 hits allowed a Anheim were one off career-worst -- when he faces the Boston Red Sox on Saturday at Tropicana Field. Price has allowed 11 homers in 69 1/3 innings this season, which is third-most in the majors.

--2B Cole Figureoa had a walk-off double on Friday in a 1-0 win over the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field. He became the first Ray with a walk-off hit in his first four major league games and first to do it in the majors since Oakland’s Derek Norris in 2012. He is 2-for-8 since being recalled following 2B Ben Zobrist’s thumb injury.

--RHP Chris Archer set a career-high with 119 pitches in a no-decision on Friday against the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field. He completed six shutout innings for the first time since April 25. His 11 strikeouts were also a career-high.

--3B Evan Longoria, again hitting out of the second spot in the order, had his first multi-hit game in 11 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I told him from the beginning, I think you’re a major league baseball player.” -- Raya manager Joe Maddon, on 2B Cole Figureoa, who had a walk-off double Friday in a 1-0 win over the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5, and he threw another bullpen session May 7. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 16. He is expected to throw live batting practice for the first time May 22. There is no timetable for his return to the rotation.

--2B Ben Zobrist (dislocated left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15. He hopes to return by the end of May.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as of April 19. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

RHP Alex Cobb

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Sean Rodriguez

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

INF Cole Figueroa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Matt Joyce

OF Brandon Guyer