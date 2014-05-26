Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Boston Red Sox had no right to be agitated with shortstop Yunel Escobar taking third base uncontested in the seventh inning of an 8-5 Rays win at Tropicana Field on Sunday, Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon said.

They might, he said, look at their own history, referring to Game 1 of their Division Series last fall. With the Red Sox leading, 8-2, over the Rays at Fenway Park, Jacoby Ellsbury singled leading off and stole second, cuing a four-run inning in an eventual 12-2 win. Boston won the series, 3-1. On Sunday, the Rays led, 8-3, in the eighth when Escobar advanced unchallenged.

“I didn’t take any (exception) because our goal is to not permit them scoring runs,” Maddon said. “Their goal is to score runs. The whole game. That’s always been the goal within the game of baseball.”

While Jonny Gomes, who confronted Escobar at third base, said he was not concerned by taking third base, infielder David Ross said several of the Red Sox were agitated by it. Red Sox manager John Farrell said the etiquette of shutting down an offense is “somewhat of a grey area.”

“Apparently some of the guys in their bench did not like that,” Maddon said. “I really wish they would roll back the tape and look at that more specifically. You have to keep your personal vendettas, your personal prejudice, your personal judgmental components in your back pocket. So before you start screaming regarding any of that, just understand what happened last year and also understand in this ballpark, 5-0 leads can evaporate.”

Backing Maddon’s point, Boston scored twice in the bottom of the ninth to trim the lead to 8-5 and the tying run was on deck with two out in the form of slugger David Ortiz, forcing the manager to go to right-hander Grant Balfour for a one-out save.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-28

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Rays (LHP Erik Bedard, 2-2, 2.63 ERA) vs. Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchinson, 3-3, 3.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Erik Bedard (2-2, 2.63) is 2-1 with a 0.96 ERA in his last five starts after going 0-1 with a 9.39 mark in his first two. Bedard had not allowed an earned run in 21 1/3 innings until Oakland 1B Brandon Moss homered off him in his last start,

--CF Brandon Guyer stole his first career base off RHP Brandon Workman and C A.J. Pierzynski in the second inning.

--3B Evan Longoria hit his fifth homer of the season and first since May 6, a span of 17 games, two short of his career longest. He is batting .322 with four homers and 16 RBIs in 22 games against American League East foes this season.

--2B Sean Rodriguez had a pinch-hit homer in the eighth inning to seal an 8-5 win for the Rays over Boston at Tropicana Field on Sunday. It was the first pinch-hit homer of his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Boston, they’re world champs, man. That says a lot right there. I know they’ve been struggling a bit but they do have a lot of veterans on that team.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, after the Rays swept the Red Sox over the weekend.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5, and he threw another bullpen session May 7. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 16. He threw live batting practice May 25. There is no timetable for his return to the rotation.

--2B Ben Zobrist (dislocated left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15. He was doing fielding drills as of May 24 and took live batting practice May 25.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as of April 19. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

RHP Alex Cobb

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Sean Rodriguez

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

INF Cole Figueroa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Matt Joyce

OF Brandon Guyer

=