Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Alex Cobb is back in the Tampa Bay Rays’ rotation, and his return is adding stability to the staff.

The right-hander returned from the disabled list last Thursday and tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Oakland Athletics, a game the Rays won 5-2.

It was his first start since April 12, as he was sidelined due to a left oblique strain.

He will make the start Tuesday against the hot-hitting Toronto Blue Jays, who are riding a seven-game winning streak after a 10-5 victory over the Rays on Monday.

“He’s that guy that shook us up a little bit. ... we were missing him,” manager Joe Maddon said.

Cobb has allowed four runs in 25 2/3 innings this season, and he is on a string of 21 2/3 innings without allowing a run. It is the third-longest scoreless streak in franchise history. Cobb would break the record if he gets through the first innings Tuesday without permitting a run.

Oblique injuries can be nagging and difficult to get over, but Cobb said that he has no concerns when he pitches.

“There are never any thoughts other than pitching when I‘m on the mound,” he said. “I think peace of mind comes from pitching (batting practices), rehab assignments, simulated games. That was the all peace of mind I needed to go into it worry-free, and the further away from the injury we get, the less it becomes an issue.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-29

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Alex Cobb, 1-1, 1.40 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 8-1, 2.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alex Cobb will make his fifth start of the season Tuesday in the second game of a three-game series at Toronto against the Blue Jays. He was reinstated from the disabled list last Thursday after recovering from a left oblique strain. He pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings in a no-decision against Oakland in his first start since April 12. He has made three consecutive scoreless starts, equaling a club record set by LHP Matt Moore, who did it over two seasons, the final start of 2012 and the first two of 2013. Cobb is on a 21 2/3-inning shutout streak, third longest by a Rays pitcher. RHP James Shields set the club record of 23 scoreless innings in 2011, and Moore pitched 22 1/3 scoreless innings in July 2013. Cobb has not allowed a run since the fourth inning April 1 against the Blue Jays at Tropicana Field. Cobb took the loss in the Blue Jays’ 4-2 win. Cobb is 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA in three career starts against Toronto.

--OF Brandon Guyer (left thumb fracture) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday. He was injured in the Rays’ 8-5 win Sunday diving for a double hit by Boston OF Grady Sizemore in shallow center field in the fifth inning. He stayed in the game and singled and scored in the seventh, giving him six hits in his past 10 at-bats. The Rays are uncertain how long Guyer will be out. “The part about that that’s gotten lost is the fact that by him continuing to play, it permitted us to keep (CF) Desmond (Jennings) on the bench later in the game. We eventually pinch-hit him for (LF David) DeJesus, which eventually led to that winning rally,” manager Joe Maddon said.

--RHP Alex Colome, who was reinstated Sunday from a 50-day suspension for using a performance-enhancing substance, was recalled from Triple-A Durham, where he was scheduled to start Monday. He took the spot on the 25-man roster opened when OF Brandon Guyer (left thumb fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list. Colome pitched four innings in relief Monday in Tampa Bay’s 10-5 loss to the Blue Jays, allowing three hits and two runs. After the game, he was returned to Triple-A, with a position player to be called up to fill the spot. Manager Joe Maddon said that Colome got the call because he gave the Rays coverage in the bullpen due to his ability to go long or short.

--CF Desmond Jennings hit his fifth homer of the season in the fifth inning Monday in the Rays’ 10-5 loss to the Blue Jays. It was his first home run since May 3 at Yankee Stadium. Jennings batted in the cleanup spot for the first time in his career Monday, and he now has started games at every slot in the batting order in his career. He has seven homers at Rogers Centre, his most at any visiting park.

--1B James Loney hit his second homer of the season in the fifth inning of Monday’s loss at Toronto. It was his first homer since April 12 at Cincinnati. It was only his second extra-base hit in May after he had 11 in March/April.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was one of our better offensive nights, too. They just put the heavy gloves on and beat us up tonight. They outpunched us. They got us in the corners, got us on the ropes and didn’t let us up. It was just not enough. They kept adding on. They have such a good lineup, and when the bottom contributes like they did today, it makes it even more difficult.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, after the Rays hit three home runs but lost 10-5 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Brandon Guyer (left thumb fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5, and he threw another bullpen session May 7. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 16. He threw live batting practice May 25. There is no timetable for his return to the rotation.

--2B Ben Zobrist (dislocated left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15. He was doing fielding drills as of May 24 and took live batting practice May 25.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as of April 19. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

RHP Alex Cobb

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Sean Rodriguez

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

INF Cole Figueroa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Matt Joyce