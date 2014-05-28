Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- As comebackers go, it turned out to be relatively harmless.

Right-hander Alex Cobb was struck on the right thigh on an infield single by Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Jose Reyes that started a four-run inning in a game the Tampa Bay Rays lost 9-6.

But Cobb was able to stay in the game after a few warm-up pitches.

“Do I feel fortunate?” he asked in response to a question. “That’s an odd word to choose. I’ve had worse outcomes on comebackers. You hope when it does happen it hits you in a meaty spot on the body and this time it did.”

He was not so fortunate last June 15 when he was struck on the head by a line drive and was out for six weeks with a concussion.

“Another line drive at him is probably something that’s not really comfortable but he was fine when I went out there,” manager Joe Maddon said. “I thought he was landing funny and I asked him to throw another one just because of the way he was landing but he insisted he was fine.”

”The first couple of warm-up pitches the leg was still a little bit dead,“ Cobb said. ”It just felt like a charley horse. Honestly, by the third or fourth pitch, going back into game mode, it wasn’t a factor. It was something I felt was out of my mind. Once the batter stepped back in the box, I was telling myself to be aggressive, don’t let this thought creep into your mind and just go pitch.

“I just iced it so it’s really tight but I think it will be fine. Batters get hit by those balls all the time, there wasn’t much difference.”

When asked if the thought back to last June, he said, “It didn’t even cross my mind when I was out there.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-30

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 3-2, 4.11 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Liam Hendriks, 1-0, 1.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Archer (3-2, 4.11 ERA) will make his 11th start of the season on Wednesday in the finale of a three-game series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Archer held the Red Sox runless in six innings, Friday, when he equaled a career best with 11 strikeouts and made a career-high 119 pitches. He did not factor in the decision as the Rays won 1-0. He is 2-0 with a 2.01 ERA in four career starts against Toronto. He beat the Blue Jays on April 3 at Tropicana Field, allowing two runs in six innings. In two career starts at Rogers Centre, he is 1-0 with a 1.93 ERA.

--C Ali Solis had his contract selected from Triple-A Durham for Tuesday’s game against the Blue Jays. In 29 games with Durham, Solis is batting .186 (19-for-102) with one home run and 12 RBIs. He has thrown out 33 percent (7-for-21) of base stealers, fifth best rate in the International League. Solis, 26, is the second Rays player born in Mexico, joining INF Vinny Castilla (2000-01). Solis had 30 days of major league service time with the San Diego Padres in 2012 when he went 0-for-4 in five games. His manager at Double-A San Antonio that season was current Blue Jays manager John Gibbons who gave him the news that he was being promoted to the Padres.

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist (dislocated left thumb) did not play for Class-A Port Charlotte on his rehabilitation assignment on Tuesday because of a stomach ailment. But he is expected to play Wednesday and is still on schedule to join the team on Friday in Boston.

--RHP Alex Cobb set a club record for starters with 24 2/3 innings pitched without allowing a run in a 9-6 loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday. That was snapped in the Blue Jays’ two-run fourth inning. The previous record was 23 innings by RHP James Shields. LHP J.P. Howell, a reliever, set the club record for a pitcher with 27 1/3 runless innings in 2012. The six runs Cobb allowed were the most against him since June 10, 2013 against the Boston Red Sox.

--C Ryan Hanigan (hamstring) was removed from Monday’s game for a pinch hitter in the sixth inning of Monday’s 10-5 loss to the Blue Jays after aggravating his hamstring injury. He did not play in Tuesday’s 9-6 loss but said that he hopes to avoid the DL.

--RHP Alex Colome was optioned to Durham on Monday. Colome who was called up from Durham for Monday’s game, pitched four innings of relief in the 10-5 loss at Toronto and, after the game, it was announced that he would be returned to Triple-A on option.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to make room for C Ali Solis on the 40-man roster.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought Cobb had really good stuff tonight, not pedestrian by any means. He was really good, moving along really nicely, and all of a sudden they struck. There’s no break in that lineup right now. They’re no fun right now. Everything they’ve got going on right now seems to be working.” -- Rays manager Joe Maddon, on RHP Alex Cobb after a 9-6 loss to Toronto on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Ryan Hanigan (hamstring) was removed for a pinch hitter in the sixth inning May 26 and did not play May 27.

--OF Brandon Guyer (left thumb fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5, and he threw another bullpen session May 7. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 16. He threw live batting practice May 25. There is no timetable for his return to the rotation.

--2B Ben Zobrist (dislocated left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15. He was doing fielding drills as of May 24 and took live batting practice May 25.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as of April 19. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

