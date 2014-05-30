Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Tampa Bay Rays catchers have been taking a beating.

Ryan Hanigan was put on the disabled list on Wednesday with a right hamstring strain, leaving Jose Molina to start with Ali Solis, just called up from Triple-A Durham, to be his backup.

But in the eighth inning of what turned out to be a 3-2 loss at Toronto on Wednesday, Molina was hit in the mask by a foul tip.

Manager Joe Maddon and at trainer tended to him and he stayed in the game to complete the inning.

He did not reappear for the ninth inning with Solis taking his place.

“That was a pretty severe blow,” said Maddon, who indicated that Molina may have been feeling a little nauseous.

Maddon said plate umpire Brian O‘Nora asked him to come out and look at Molina.

“He wanted to continue on, it was my decision to take him out,” Maddon said. “When he came to the dugout, I said, ‘That’s it, I don’t want it to go any further than that.’ That’s one of those moments that you just don’t want to take any chances with. But I honestly think he may be okay.”

Molina insists that he is fine. “I‘m good, I‘m good,” he said.

Molina said that he was not nauseous.

“No, not even that,” he said. “When you get hit in the head, it could be anything. He just took me out; he said he’d already made the decision. I said ‘I‘m good, but you already made the decision.'”

The Rays have Thursday off before opening a three-game series at Boston. Molina said he will be fine for Friday.

“I‘m good,” he said. “I‘m 100 percent good.”

That would be good. The Rays need to catch a break behind the plate.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-31

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rays (LHP David Price, 4-4, 4.42 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Brandon Workman, 0-0, 3.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Cole Figueroa was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Thursday. The move will make room on the 25-man roster for INF Ben Zobrist to be activated prior to the Rays’ three-game weekend series against the Red Sox Friday. Figueroa was hitting .250 with an RBI in seven games for the Rays this season.

--LHP David Price (4-4, 4.42 ERA) will make his 12th start of the season on Friday in the opener of a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Last Saturday at Tropicana Field, he allowed five runs, four hits and one walk in the first inning against the Red Sox and only faced one batter over the minimum from the second through the eighth innings, including 13 in a row at one stage. The Rays won 6-5 in 15 innings. Price became the first Rays pitcher to allow five runs in the first inning and last for at least eight innings and the first in the majors since Detroit’s RHP Justin Verlander on Aug. 3, 2009 against Baltimore. Price is 10-6 with a 3.09 ERA in 21 career starts against the Red Sox. He was 2-2 with a 2.48 ERA in five starts against the Red Sox last season.

--C Ryan Hanigan (right hamstring strain) had hoped to avoid the disabled list. But the Rays put him on the DL on Wednesday and called up OF Kevin Kiermaier from Triple-A Durham. Hanigan is eligible to come off the DL on June 11. The Rays had called up C Ali Solis from Durham on Tuesday after RHP Alex Colome was returned on option to Triple-A. Hanigan came out of Monday’s 10-5 loss to the Blue Jays for a pinch hitter in the sixth inning and did not play in Tuesday’s game. “When you talk to Ryan about possibly going on the DL that’s a very difficult conversation,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “He’s about as tough as they come. The best thing to do is what’s best for him and us, and that is to get him 100 percent well so he doesn’t have to carry that leg with him the rest of the season.”

--OF Kevin Kiermaier was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday after C Ryan Hanigan (right hamstring strain) was put on the 15-day disabled list. This is the third time that Kiermaier has been with the Blue Jays this season. He was up for two days in April and five days in May. In 34 games at Durham, he was batting .305 with three homers, 13 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.

--RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo had his 12 2/3-inning run-less streak snapped in the ninth on Wednesday as the Blue Jays completed a sweep of the three-game series with a 3-2 victory. Oviedo, who took his first loss of the season, allowed a leadoff single to C Dioner Navarro. OF Kevin Pillar ran for him and scored when Oviedo threw the ball away on a bunt single by OF Anthony Gose.

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist (dislocated left thumb) started his minor league rehabilitation assignment on Wednesday at Class A Charlotte and was on schedule to join the team in Boston on Friday. He went 1-for-4 with a walk and a single while batting second and playing second base for the Stone Crabs.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (right elbow surgery) threw two innings Wednesday in a simulated game. Manager Joe Maddon said his fastball touched 90 mph and he threw his curveball without any issues.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s been pretty much how the season has gone to this point, but we’re going to change it. All these weird, awkward breaks, we’re just not catching them.” -- Rays manager Joe Maddon, after Wednesday’s loss to the Blue Jays.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Ben Zobrist (dislocated left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15. He was doing fielding drills as of May 24 and took live batting practice May 25. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on May 28, and he’s on schedule to join the team in Boston on May 30.

--C Jose Molina (nausea) was hit in the mask by a foul tip May 28, and he left the game. Molina said he would be fine to play May 30.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5, and he threw another bullpen session May 7. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 16. He threw live batting practice May 25. He threw two innings in a simulated game at Port Charlotte, Fla., on May 28.

--OF Brandon Guyer (left thumb fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as mid-April. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

RHP Alex Cobb

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ali Solis

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Sean Rodriguez

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Matt Joyce

OF Kevin Kiermaier