Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

BOSTON -- Have the Tampa Bay Rays been streaky enough in recent weeks?

Over the last 12 games, the Rays have lost four straight, won four in a row and then lost another four.

The 4-8 stretch has them in last place in the AL East -- with a 23-32 record.

The last two losses have been of the walk-off variety, with right-hander Juan Carlos Oviedo on the wrong end of both, Wednesday in Toronto (on a throwing error by Oviedo) and Friday night in Boston.

The Rays are 9-6 in one-run games this season but have lost four games in walk-off fashion.

Friday night, ace David Price caused two bench-clearing incidents by hitting David Ortiz and Mike Carp. But more importantly, he failed to hold a 2-0 lead and left with a no-decision.

Price hasn’t won in three starts, the last two no-decisions against Boston after a loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

RECORD: 23-32

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 2-4, 4.56 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Rubby De La Rosa (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Price, who gave up five runs in the first inning before settling down to shut the door on the Red Sox last Sunday, faced the same team on Friday night. This time, he cleared the benches by hitting David Ortiz and Mike Carp -- and also failed to hold a 2-0 lead for his team. He worked seven innings in his second no-decision in less than a week against Boston. He is winless in his last three starts. Price said he was just trying to pitch inside and that he felt bad about hitting Carp for the third time in few at-bats. No one seemed to want to address the pitch that drilled Ortiz, in their first meeting since Ortiz hit two homers off Price in last year’s ALDS. Price is 6-1 with a 1.95 ERA in 11 career starts at Fenway Park.

--SS Yunel Escobar left Friday night’s game with quad tightness and there was no word on his status.

--CF Desmond Jennings and RF Wil Myers were shaken up after colliding on A.J. Pierzynski’s game-winning triple. Jennings was on the ground for a brief time but both appeared to be OK.

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist was activated from the disabled list on Friday. He had been out with a dislocated left thumb and the Rays were 5-7 without him. He started at second base on Friday night and drove in a run his first time up. The RBI was his 469th, tying Carlos Pena for third place on the team’s all-time list.

--INF Cole Figeuroa, who had a walkoff hit for his first major league RBI May 23 against Boston and then scored the winning run against the Red Sox the next night, was sent back to Triple-A to clear the roster spot for INF/OF Ben Zobrist.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi, who worked six innings and allowed one run in a no-decision against the Red Sox last Sunday, faces the same team in the second game of the three-game series on Saturday night. He has a 1.66 ERA over his last four starts and has averaged 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, which would be third in the major leagues if he had enough innings (he was short by 4 2/3 prior to Friday night).

--LHP Erik Bedard will start Sunday against the Red Sox, with RHP Alex Cobb pushed back a day for extra rest.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought it was a great game. I thought it was handled great on the field by the umpires, I thought.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, after Rays LHP David Price cleared the benches Friday by hitting Boston’s David Ortiz and Mike Carp.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Yunel Escobar (quad tightness) left the May 30 game and there’s no word on his status.

--2B Ben Zobrist (dislocated left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15. He was doing fielding drills as of May 24 and took live batting practice May 25. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on May 28, and he was activated May 30.

--C Jose Molina (nausea) was hit in the mask by a foul tip May 28, and he left the game. Molina said he would be fine to play May 30.

--C Ryan Hanigan (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5, and he threw another bullpen session May 7. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 16. He threw live batting practice May 25. He threw two innings in a simulated game at Port Charlotte, Fla., on May 28.

--OF Brandon Guyer (left thumb fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as mid-April. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

RHP Alex Cobb

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ali Solis

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Matt Joyce

OF Kevin Kiermaier