Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Everything continues to go wrong for the Tampa Bay Rays.

They lost their sixth consecutive game Sunday while also placing a third regular -- right fielder Wil Myers -- on the disabled list in less than a week.

They are in last place in the AL East, 10 1/2 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays.

However, manager Joe Maddon sees better days ahead, with his team capable of mirroring the Boston Red Sox, who followed a 10-game losing streak with seven straight wins.

”I believe it’s going to happen. I honestly, totally, absolutely, firmly believe it’s going to happen,“ Maddon said Sunday after the Rays’ 4-0 loss to the Red Sox. ”You just want to get it in gear. You don’t want to create so much distance between us, and now we’ve got to worry about the team in front of us, which would be the Red Sox.

“You’ve got catch them first to catch the next guy, to catch the next guy. They’re going to continue to play better, and so that’s the concern. You just can’t keep letting it get further away.”

The Rays scored three runs in three games in Boston. They have scored five runs in the past four games as they head to Miami to open a four-game/two-city interleague set with the Marlins.

“I really, truly, absolutely believe our offense is a lot better than this,” Maddon said. “Right now, it’s a lot of confidence issues more than anything. ”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-34

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Rays (RHP Alex Cobb, 1-2, 2.93 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Randy Wolf, 0-1, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Wil Myers was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to a right wrist sprain suffered on the game-ending play Friday night. “It’s not absolutely awful,” manager Joe Maddon said. “It’s been a tough beginning for him this year, maybe a little bit of a break right now keeps him frisky for the end of the year. Get this thing healing properly. Get it feeling well, maybe a couple rehab at-bats to get him going in the right direction and bring him on back. For us to really to be successful this year, he’s got to be in the middle of our lineup somewhere like he had been last year.” Myers is the third Ray to hit the DL in less than a week.

--SS Yunel Escobar, who left Friday’s game and then didn’t play Saturday because of a tight quad, was in the original lineup Sunday. However, he was scratched after testing the quad pregame. He wound up pinch-hitting in the seventh inning and staying in the game.

--LHP Erik Bedard, moved up to pitch Sunday so RHP Alex Cobb could have an extra day, was the loser in the series finale in Boston. Bedard yielded three runs, all in the fourth inning and the last two scoring on a wind-blown double, and five hits in 4 2/3 innings. Bedard was coming off allowing eight runs on a career-high 13 hits last Monday night at Toronto.

--RHP Alex Cobb, who has a 9.00 ERA against the Toronto Blue Jays and a 0.00 ERA in 20 2/3 innings against all other opponents, opens the Rays’ four-game/two-city series against the Marlins in Miami on Monday night. This will be his third start since coming off the disabled list, his third career start against the Marlins but his first in Miami.

--OF/DH Jerry Sands, once traded to the Red Sox in a 2012 deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, was summoned by the Rays and was in the lineup against Boston as the cleanup hitter Sunday. He struck out his first three times up, then reached on an error in his fourth at-bat. Signed as a minor league free agent over the offseason, Sands was hitting .268 with nine homers and 36 RBIs at Triple-A Durham.

--INF Tim Beckham was transferred from the 15- to the 60-day disabled list to make room for OF/DH Jerry Sands on the 40-man roster. He has been out all season due to a torn ACL.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s kind of been like that the whole season. We’ll have a couple really good offensive days, then it kind of goes away. I’ll credit their pitching. Their pitching was very good once again, but we have to figure out how to break through.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, after the Rays scored a total of three runs while getting swept in a three-game weekend series at Boston.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Yunel Escobar (quad tightness) left the May 30 game, and he didn’t play May 31. He appeared as a sub June 1.

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31.

--C Ryan Hanigan (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5, and he threw another bullpen session May 7. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 16. He threw live batting practice May 25. He threw two innings in a simulated game at Port Charlotte, Fla., on May 28.

--OF Brandon Guyer (left thumb fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as mid-April. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

RHP Alex Cobb

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ali Solis

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Kevin Kiermaier

DH Matt Joyce

OF/INF Sean Rodriguez

OF Jerry Sands