Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The low-budget Tampa Bay Rays had great drafts in 2006 and 2007, when five of their top 10 selections made the majors: third baseman Evan Longoria, center fielder Desmond Jennings and pitchers David Price, Matt Moore and Alex Cobb.

The Rays’ drafts have since fallen off, and the pressure will be on this Thursday, when the 2014 selection process begins.

“I’d like to have far better results than what we’ve had recently,” Andrew Friedman, Tampa’s executive vice president of baseball operations, told mlb.com recently. “I think we have depth in our (minor-league) system, but there is a void of obvious star-caliber players.”

Tampa has three picks in Thursday’s first day of the draft -- selections No. 20, 60 and 72.

Rays executives believe this is a good draft for pitchers, but there is a lack of true power hitters, especially on the high-school level.

Several draft sites are guessing/reporting the Rays will be selecting Indiana University catcher/first baseman Kyle Schwarber at pick No. 20.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-35

STREAK: Lost seven

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 3-2, 4.00 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Henderson Alvarez, 2-3, 2.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Archer will start against the Marlins on Tuesday, his first career appearance against the franchise. Overall, though, Archer has been pitching well lately. In his past three starts, he is 1-0 with a 1.02 ERA and could be just the ticket the Rays need to snap a seven-game losing streak.

--RHP Alex Cobb (1-3) took a 3-1 loss to the Marlins on Monday despite allowing just five hits and those three runs in six innings. “I can’t lead off the game with a walk,” Cobb said. “After that, there were some ground balls that found holes.”

--RHP Brad Boxberger has been a bright spot for the Rays. He has made eight straight scoreless appearances, including Monday’s one inning of relief work. Over that hot streak, he has 14 strikeouts and just one walk in 8 2/3 innings.

--LHP Jake McGee pitched a scoreless inning of relief on Monday against the Marlins. That should come as no surprise, however, given what he accomplished in May, when he did not allow a run in 14 appearances, spanning 13 1/3 innings. In club history, only J.P. Howell in June of 2009 has had as many appearances in one month without being scored on. The last time McGee allowed a run was on April 28.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Alex) Cobb pitched really well after that first inning, but we just weren’t able to score enough runs. I still have a lot of faith in our guys. I‘m not wavering on that. It’s just the particular moment we are in right now.” -- Rays manager Joe Maddon.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5, and he threw another bullpen session May 7. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 16. He threw live batting practice May 25. He threw two innings in a simulated game at Port Charlotte, Fla., on May 28. He threw 50 pitches June 2 in a simulated game.

--SS Yunel Escobar (quad tightness) left the May 30 game, and he didn’t play May 31. He appeared as a sub June 1 and started June 2.

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31.

--C Ryan Hanigan (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27.

--OF Brandon Guyer (left thumb fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as mid-April. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

RHP Alex Cobb

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ali Solis

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Kevin Kiermaier

DH Matt Joyce

OF/INF Sean Rodriguez

OF Jerry Sands