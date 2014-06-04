Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Tampa Bay Rays scored a grand total of just two runs in the past four games.

That lack of offense helps explain a losing streak that Tuesday reached eight games with a 1-0 defeat at the hands of their in-state rivals, the Miami Marlins.

“We didn’t play badly,” Rays Manager Joe Maddon said after the latest loss. “We made some nice plays. We pitched great not good. We just have to figure out a way to score runs. Anytime we get somebody out there, it’s a double play.”

The Rays hit into three double plays on Tuesday, a recurring problem. They also had two runners thrown out trying to steal second.

“We have to hide a few of our blemishes,” Maddon said. “There has to be some Clearasil out there.”

Rays third baseman Evan Longoria said he and the rest of the Tampa Bay hitters have not been able to find enough holes in opposing defenses.

“We just have to keep going, keep fighting, stay positive through the tough times,” he said. “We have to have good at-bats and not worry about trying to do too much in big situations. We need to keep that same routine that we have with no runners on and carry it over to when runners are on base.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-36

STREAK: Lost eight

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 4-5, 3.18 ERA) at Rays (LHP David Price, 4-4, 4.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Price, who leads the majors with 10 strikeouts per every walk, starts Wednesday against the Marlins, a franchise he has not had much success with in the past (1-2, 4.26 ERA in three starts). Price, who has 90 strikeouts and nine walks, got off to a slow start this season, compiling a 5.24 ERA in April before improving to 3.80 in May. Still, he had two starts each month in which he allowed five or more earned runs, and he is looking for consistency in this his 12th appearance of the season. Price was good in his previous start, allowing just two runs in seven innings. But he also hit two batters, including DH David Ortiz, which sparked a benches-cleared situation.

--RHP Chris Archer entered Tuesday having sported a 1-0 record with a 1.02 ERA in his past three starts. And although he got the loss on Tuesday, Archer (3-3) pitched exceptionally well again, allowing just five hits, two walks and one run in seven innings. He struck out eight.

--CF Kevin Kiermaier stroked his first career triple on Tuesday. He is hitting .304 in 10 games this season, and -- perhaps more importantly -- the Rays consider him to be as good a defensive outfielder as there is in the major leagues right now.

--RHP Joel Peralta pitched a scoreless inning of relief Tuesday against the Marlins. He now has had scoreless outings in 10 of his past 11 appearances, lowering his ERA to 4.68. His 253 relief appearances since 2011 are the most in the majors in that span and the most ever for a Rays player. Peralta is the slowest workers in the game -- 34.5 seconds between pitches. And he is giving up too many homers -- five so far, which is tied for sixth-worst among AL relievers. But one truly positive thing about Peralta is that he will go after the opponents’ best hitters. For example, 3-hole hitters in his career have batted just .079 against him, the best mark of any pitcher during that span with at least 50 at-bats. And 3-4-5 hitters combined are hitting just .179 against him.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s frustrating but these guys are working. We are doing everything we can, but the ball is not bouncing our way.” -- Rays RHP Chris Archer, after a 1-0 loss to Miami on Tuesday stretched his team’s losing streak to eight games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5, and he threw another bullpen session May 7. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 16. He threw live batting practice May 25. He threw two innings in a simulated game at Port Charlotte, Fla., on May 28. He threw 50 pitches June 2 in a simulated game.

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. It was decided June 4 that he would not need surgery, although he will be in a cast for five to six weeks before being re-evaluated.

--C Ryan Hanigan (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27.

--OF Brandon Guyer (left thumb fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as mid-April. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

RHP Alex Cobb

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ali Solis

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Kevin Kiermaier

DH Matt Joyce

OF/INF Sean Rodriguez

OF Jerry Sands