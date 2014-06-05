Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- First, Wil Myers spent the first eight weeks of the season adjusting to one of the worst offensive funks of his brief professional career. He’ll spend the next six weeks experiencing another unwelcome first, waiting through and coming back from an injury.

The Tamp Bay Rays right fielder and 2013 American League rookie of the year suffered a stress fracture of the right scaphoid bone when he collided with center fielder Desmond Jennings chasing a game-winning A.J. Pierzynski triple in the 10th inning at Fenway Park this past weekend.

“I felt something,” Meyers said. “It was throbbing walking in from center field, but I definitely didn’t think this. It continually got worse. But that night, I didn’t really sleep much because of the pain. But I didn’t expect to be out this long.”

Myers will wear a cast for upwards of six weeks before undergoing an MRI and re-examination. Myers said in 2011 in Double-A he “had something” injury-related but not like this.

“Five to six weeks, so it’s going to be different,” he said.

Myers was batting just .227 with five home runs and 25 RBIs after batting .295 with 13 homers and 53 RBIs last season and suffering massive drop-offs in slugging and on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He said he had been working around a nagging injury to his left wrist for much of the season.

“We talked about doing something (for the left wrist),” Myers said. “But having six weeks off from swinging, I think that’s going to fully recover. ... Now I’ve got some time to get everything healed.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-37

STREAK: Lost nine

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jacob Turner, 1-3, 5.59 ERA) vs. Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 2-5, 5.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Odorizzi (2-5, 5.13 ERA) is scheduled to start tomorrow for the Rays against Miami at Tropicana Field. Odorizzi has one victory in his last 10 starts, dating to April 4, and allowed more runs (5) in his last outing than he had in his previous four starts combined. He would be tied for second in the majors in strikeouts per nine innings if he had pitched 6 1/3 more innings, behind Washington’s Stephen Strasburg (10.90) and tied with Texas’s Yu Darvish (10.77).

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson threw a successful bullpen session Wednesday at Tropicana Field and is expected to make a rehabilitation start on Saturday for Class A Charlotte (Fla.)

--LHP David Price fell to 4-5 after allowing five runs -- one earned -- on nine hits with 11 strikeouts on Wednesday in a 5-4 loss to the Marlins at Tropicana Field on Wednesday. The left-hander was hurt by 3B Evan Longoria’s error to prolong the third inning and 2B Donovan Solano hit the next pitch out for a three-run homer.

--2B Ben Zobrist hit his fourth homer of the season, a two-run shot off RHP Tom Koehler on Wednesday in a 5-4 loss to the Marlins at Tropicana Field. Six of his career 13 interleague homers have come against the Marlins.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “For whatever reason, I thought he liked me a little bit.” -- Rays manager Joe Maddon reflecting after the news of special assistant Don Zimmer’s death on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5, and he threw another bullpen session May 7. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 16. He threw live batting practice May 25. He threw two innings in a simulated game at Port Charlotte, Fla., on May 28. He threw 50 pitches June 2 in a simulated game. He threw a successful bullpen session June 4 and is expected to make a rehabilitation start June 7 for Class-A Charlotte.

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. It was decided June 3 that he would not need surgery, although he will be in a cast until mid-July before being re-evaluated.

--C Ryan Hanigan (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27.

--OF Brandon Guyer (left thumb fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as mid-April. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

RHP Alex Cobb

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ali Solis

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Kevin Kiermaier

DH Matt Joyce

OF/INF Sean Rodriguez

OF Jerry Sands