Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A club in dire need of offense made a grab for some on Thursday in the baseball draft.

Tampa Bay selected Casey Gillaspie, a 21-year-old junior this season at Wichita State with the 20th pick, adding a 6-foot-4, 238-pound switch hitter who batted .389 this season, was fifth nationally with 15 home runs and had a .682 slugging percentage. He walked 58 times and struck out just 28 as a junior at Wichita State, generating comparisons to the Yankees’ Mark Teixeira.

“He’s big, he’s strong, he’s a great talent,” Rays director of amateur scouting said. “He’s made the way you want a big-leaguer to be made.”

Gillaspie led the Cape Cod League, using a wooden bat for the first time, with eight homers last year and was rated the No. 25 prospect by MLB.com.

“I‘m ready to get going,” he said.

That sentiment led Harrison to believe Gillaspie should sign quickly and receive a minor-league assignment.

Gillaspie’s brother, Conor, another WSU product, was selected 37th by the San Francisco Giants in 2007 and is starting at third base for the Chicago White Sox.

Gillaspie said his brother helped guide him through the run-up to the draft and encouraged him to “be humble, have fun and make as big an impact as you can.”

The Rays, who are 23rd in the majors in scoring, have taken a collegian with four of their last five first-round selections. The organization desperately needs a success, having cultivated few major-league contributors from the first round since the current ownership and front office group took over after the 2005 season. The successes: former rookie of the year 3B Evan Longoria, former Cy Young LHP David Price, CF Desmond Jennings, RHP Alex Cobb and All-Star LHP Matt Moore.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-38

STREAK: Lost 10

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Chris Young, 5-2, 3.27 ERA) vs. Rays (LHP Erik Bedard, 2-4, 4.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Erik Bedard (2-4, 4.08) is scheduled to start for the Rays on Friday, when they begin a weekend series against the Mariners at Tropicana Field. Bedard has lost three straight decisions, allowing one, seven, and three runs, respectively, and failing to surpass 5 1/3 innings each time.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi (2-6) again failed to go deep into the game because of high pitch count (94), allowing four runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts in five innings in an 11-6 loss to the Marlins on Thursday at Tropicana Field. A Rays starter has not won since Chris Archer 18 games ago.

--LHP Jake McGee had a streak of 21 consecutive retired batters snapped when he allowed consecutive singles in the sixth inning on Thursday. He fell five short of the franchise record (Kyle Farnsworth) in allowing his first runs since April 28, snapping a streak of 15 consecutive scoreless appearances.

--3B Evan Longoria hit his first double since May 10 on Thursday, ending a career-long 23-game deficit. His 208 career doubles is seven off the franchise record of Carl Crawford.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just can’t balance it all. We finally come alive with the bats, had a really pretty good offensive night, but so do they (the Marlins), unfortunately.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, after the Rays lost their 10th straight game.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5, and he threw another bullpen session May 7. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 16. He threw live batting practice May 25. He threw two innings in a simulated game at Port Charlotte, Fla., on May 28. He threw 50 pitches June 2 in a simulated game. He threw a successful bullpen session June 4 and is expected to make a rehabilitation start June 7 for Class-A Charlotte.

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. It was decided June 3 that he would not need surgery, although he will be in a cast until mid-July before being re-evaluated.

--C Ryan Hanigan (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27.

--OF Brandon Guyer (left thumb fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as mid-April. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

RHP Alex Cobb

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ali Solis

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Kevin Kiermaier

DH Matt Joyce

OF/INF Sean Rodriguez

OF Jerry Sands