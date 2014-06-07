Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

The Tampa Bay Rays’ recent drafts have left their farm system with a gap in major league-ready talent, as their upper-level minor league clubs have little to offer the big-league squad. But they’re hopeful this year’s crop of new draftees will change that.

The Rays completed the second day of baseball’s draft on Friday, selecting eight players in rounds three through 10. They started off the day with two high school pitchers, left-hander Brock Burke and right-hander Blake Bivens, before picking six straight college products.

Rays scouting director R.J. Harrison said the abundance of college picks -- their first-round selection, first baseman Casey Gillaspie, was a junior at Wichita State University -- was not the result of any sort of philosophical shift. But he admitted the organization feels more comfortable betting on players with a more reliable track record.

“You’ve seen them play and you have something to lean on,” Harrison said. “There’s always a little bit more peace of mind with a college player.”

College players are also generally easier to sign, which gives them a chance to start their professional careers earlier. They also tend to move through the farm system quicker than high school draftees. Considering how little the Rays have gotten out of their drafts from 2008-10, they could use some fast-rising talent.

“They can get out and get going a little quicker,” Harrison said. “They don’t have to navigate the back fields quite as much as the high school kids do.”

While eight of the Rays’ 11 picks so far attended college, Harrison said Tampa Bay had been targeting Burke and Bivens, particularly the former, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound lefty out of Evergreen (Colo.) High School.

“He has all the things in place that you’re looking for in a starting pitching prospect. He’s still only 17,” Harrison said. “Our guys really liked him. He was making those positive steps forward this spring. I know we weren’t the only guys in the industry who thought he was that kind of guy. We were really excited to select him.”

Of course, signing prep players often is a more difficult matter. Burke has signed to play at the University of Oregon, while Bivens is committed to attend Liberty University.

“We feel pretty good about where we’re at with all these kids,” Harrison said. “Hopefully in the next week or so, we’ll have clarity.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-38

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 4-4, 3.53 ERA) at Rays (RHP Alex Cobb, 1-3, 3.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Erik Bedard recorded a season-high eight strikeouts while walking only one batter as he tossed six shutout innings in a 4-0 win over the Mariners on Friday night at Tropicana Field. Bedard has allowed one earned run or less in six of his last eight starts, including three scoreless outings. In his three wins this season, he’s given up one run total. Catcher Jose Molina said Bedard was simply mixing his pitches, changing locations and hitting his spots, keeping his former club off-balance.

--RHP Alex Cobb will take the mound Saturday against the Mariners. He had some harsh words about the Rays’ losing streak following his last start, when he lost while giving up three runs in six innings, saying, “I‘m over taking positives away from games. That obviously isn’t getting us anywhere. ... I can’t stand losing, and I hope nobody in this locker room will accept this.” However, Cobb said Friday, that won’t necessarily inspire him to pitch any different. “The fact that we’re in a rut, I‘m not going to say it’s necessarily going to make me try any harder to get that win, because every time out there I‘m trying to get the win,” Cobb said. Cobb is 2-2 with a 3.76 ERA in five career starts against the Mariners.

--OF Kevin Kiermaier continued to impress in Friday night’s 4-0 win over the Mariners at Tropicana Field, sparking the Rays’ rally toward their first run with an aggressive piece of base running that set him up to score on Jose Molina’s sacrifice fly. Kiermaier is hitting .406/.457/.844 in 35 plate appearances with the Rays this season, and he’ll get an extended look with RF Wil Myers on the disabled list for two more months. “The kid plays the game the right way, the proper way,” manager Joe Maddon said. “If I‘m any other player on this team and watch the way he plays, and I‘m not impacted by that, then my eyes are closed. You’ve got to go out with your eyes wide open. You’ve got to play with your hair on fire just like he’s doing right now.”

--C Jose Molina had a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning of the Rays’ 4-0 win over the Mariners on Friday night at Tropicana Field, snapping a career-long 37-game RBI drought. It was his first RBI since Sept. 23, 2013, and he went exactly 100 at-bats between RBIs. He also dropped a sacrifice bunt in the seventh inning, his second of the season and the first of his 15-year big-league career with two strikes. It was also his second career game with both a sac fly and a sac bunt.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson is scheduled to make his first minor-league rehabilitation start on Saturday for Class A Charlotte at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla. Hellickson is nearing his return to the majors after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow this offseason. Rays manager Joe Maddon told reporters that Hellickson will throw three innings or 50 pitches, with two more rehab starts to build him up to 90 pitches or so.

--C Ryan Hanigan is scheduled to catch for RHP Jeremy Hellickson in a minor-league rehabilitation game for Class A Charlotte on Saturday at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla. Hanigan has been sidelined by a right hamstring strain since May 26. He told reporters he’ll catch five or six innings on June 7, start a couple more minor league games at designated hitter then return to the Rays’ active roster on June 11.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s a good first game to hopefully start getting us back in the right direction.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, after the Rays ended their 10-game skid Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Ryan Hanigan (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He is scheduled to catch for RHP Jeremy Hellickson in a minor-league rehabilitation game for Class A Charlotte on June 7 in Tampa, Fla. He told reporters he’ll catch five or six innings on June 7, start a couple more minor league games at designated hitter then return to the Rays’ active roster on June 11.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5, and he threw another bullpen session May 7. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 16. He threw live batting practice May 25. He threw two innings in a simulated game at Port Charlotte, Fla., on May 28. He threw 50 pitches June 2 in a simulated game. He threw a successful bullpen session June 4 and is scheduled to make his first minor-league rehabilitation start on June 7 for Class A Charlotte in Tampa, Fla. Rays manager Joe Maddon told reporters that Hellickson will throw three innings or 50 pitches, with two more rehab starts to build him up to 90 pitches or so.

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. It was decided June 3 that he would not need surgery, although he will be in a cast until mid-July before being re-evaluated.

--OF Brandon Guyer (left thumb fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as mid-April. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

RHP Alex Cobb

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ali Solis

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Kevin Kiermaier

DH Matt Joyce

OF/INF Sean Rodriguez

OF Jerry Sands