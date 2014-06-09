Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A struggling offense has been at the heart of the Tampa Bay Rays losing 12 of their last 13 games, and Sunday’s four hits in a 5-0 loss to Seattle gave Tampa Bay three shutout losses in eight days.

Give Seattle’s Felix Hernandez credit for much of Sunday’s woes -- the Rays’ 17 total strikeouts matched their most ever, and Hernandez’s 15 were a career high for him.

“I think he was even better than the perfect game stuff,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “He was that outstanding.”

Giving up five runs with two outs in the ninth added another level of frustration to a team now 16 games below .500, but Maddon wouldn’t pin the loss on closer Grant Balfour, reminding that his team can’t win if it doesn’t score, as they’ve learned in an AL-high eight shutout losses this season.

The Rays went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position Sunday, continuing to have the greatest problems at the plate when there’s the most to gain from a hit. Tampa Bay had only one extra-base hit in David DeJesus’ double, and only two walks kept the team from pushing Hernandez out of the game before the eighth inning.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-40

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rays (LHP David Price, 4-5, 4.03 ERA) vs. Mariners (RHP Erasmo Ramirez (1-4, 6.82 ERA)

DRAFT RECAP: Tampa Bay used its first-round pick on Wichita State first baseman Casey Gillaspie, adding a power bat to their future, but also used the next four picks on under-20 pitchers, helping build on a talented young pitching staff. Gillaspie had both power --15 home runs and 50 RBIs -- and plate discipline, leading the nation with 58 walks and ranking second in on-base percentage. Second-round pick Cameron Varga, 19, of Cincinnati went 10-0 as a high school senior with 141 strikeouts against six walks.

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Archer continued dominant play despite the no-decision -- in his last five starts, he’s 1-1 with a 0.87 ERA, allowing just three earned runs in 31 innings. He’s lasted at least six innings in four straight starts.

--RHP Grant Balfour took his second loss of the year and gave up five earned runs in a game for the second time in 2014, after never doing so in his career before this year. Balfour was a throw away from striking out the side in 10 pitches, but then gave up four hits and two walks.

--CF Desmond Jennings reached base twice with a single and a walk, impressive considering the Rays only reached base six times in the game, one of those being negated by a double play. Jennings also added his 12th stolen base of the season.

--LHP Jake McGee is making a case to get a look at the team’s next closer, dropping his ERA to 1.59 with a two-out appearance Sunday. Grant Balfour’s continued struggles leave the door open for McGee to step into a key role.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think I upset the baseball gods, did something I think. I’ve never given up five runs in my career in an inning and I’ve done it twice this year.” -- Rays RHP Grant Balfour, who took his second loss of the year, 5-0 to the Mariners on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Ryan Hanigan (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 7.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5, and he threw another bullpen session May 7. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 16. He threw live batting practice May 25. He threw two innings in a simulated game at Port Charlotte, Fla., on May 28. He threw 50 pitches June 2 in a simulated game. He threw a successful bullpen session June 4 and made his first minor league rehabilitation start on June 7 for Class A Charlotte.

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. It was decided June 3 that he would not need surgery, although he will be in a cast until mid-July before being re-evaluated.

--OF Brandon Guyer (left thumb fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as mid-April. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

RHP Alex Cobb

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ali Solis

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Kevin Kiermaier

DH Matt Joyce

OF/INF Sean Rodriguez

OF Jerry Sands