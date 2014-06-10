Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Right-hander Grant Balfour is no longer the Tampa Bay Rays closer.

Manager Joe Maddon announced the decision before Monday’s game against the Seattle Mariners, saying the Rays will go to a closer-by-committee approach. Left-hander Jake McGee, right-hander Juan Carlos Oviedo and right-hander Joel Peralta will be considered, as well as Balfour.

Balfour, the former All-Star who signed a two-year, $16 million deal to return to Tampa Bay this offseason, has struggled this season, including allowing five runs in the ninth inning of Sunday’s 5-0 loss to the Mariners. It was the second time Balfour (0-2, 6.46 ERA) gave up five runs in an appearance this season.

Maddon had a pregame meeting with Balfour Monday, saying the veteran took the news well. Balfour said his fastball felt good, which made Sunday’s result more frustrating, just one strike away from getting out of the inning.

“It’s that close from being a non-issue,” Balfour said.

Maddon said the decision on who closes will depend on matchups, and he expects Balfour to bounce back once he regains his confidence. Though Balfour has nine saves in 11 chances, he has walked 20 batters in 23 2/3 innings.

“Something’s not clicking right now,” Maddon said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-41

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 2-6, 5.31 ERA) vs. Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 8-3, 2.31 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Price had his fifth double-digit strikeout game Monday, breaking a tie with Nationals RHP Stephen Strasburg for most such games in the majors. He allowed just three runs Monday, all in the third inning, before settling in for a strong eight-inning outing. He was still the losing pitcher. “I threw the ball OK,” he said.

--RHP Josh Lueke, designated for assignment on Saturday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Durham. Lueke made the Opening Day roster, and the Rays gave him an opportunity, considering he was out of minor league options, but the results were not there.

--OF Kevin Kiermaier continued to be a spark for the Rays. The rookie, who has made several big defensive plays (and added three homers), picked up one of Tampa Bay’s five hits Monday.

--RHP Alex Cobb will be a spokesman for isoBLOX, the protective sports gear brand that’s bringing its new technology to youth baseball and softball. Almost one year ago (June 15), Cobb suffered a head injury when hit by a comebacker line drive at Tropicana Field. He missed two months but returned to finish off his finest season at 11-3 with an ERA of 2.76.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s tough to fathom what’s going on here right now.” - Rays pitcher David Price, who was the losing pitcher Monday in the Rays’ 13th loss in their last 14 games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Brandon Guyer (fractured left thumb) had his cast removed June 9, saying he feels better than he expected. X-rays revealed the fracture had healed, so he took some swings and played catch June 9. Guyer, on the disabled list since May 26, is expected to start a minor league rehab assignment soon.

--C Ryan Hanigan (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 7.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5, and he threw another bullpen session May 7. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 16. He threw live batting practice May 25. He threw two innings in a simulated game at Port Charlotte, Fla., on May 28. He threw 50 pitches June 2 in a simulated game. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 7.

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. It was decided June 3 that he would not need surgery, although he will be in a cast until mid-July before being re-evaluated.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as mid-April. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

RHP Alex Cobb

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ali Solis

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Kevin Kiermaier

DH Matt Joyce

OF/INF Sean Rodriguez

OF Jerry Sands