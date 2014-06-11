Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Casey Gillaspie said he wanted to “get going.” He backed up the statement on Tuesday.

Drafted 20th overall in the first round of the draft on Thursday, the 21-year-old switch-hitting first baseman signed with the Tampa Bay Rays and will begin his minor league career immediately. The brother of White Sox infielder Conor Gillaspie is scheduled to report to the Rays’ short-season Class-A affiliate in Hudson Valley, N.Y., before the team begins play on Friday. He is not immediately expected to play games.

“I wanted to come here and sign early so I can get going and start my career as a professional baseball player,” he said on Tuesday after signing for a reported $2,035,500.

The Rays’ punchless offense could use what Gillaspie provided Wichita State as a junior last season. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Gillaspie batted .389, tied for fifth nationally with 15 home runs and led the nation with 58 walks in 59 games.

“It says a lot about the player. This is not the endgame for him, being a first-round pick,” Rays director of scouting R.J. Harrison said. “He wants to be a big leaguer.”

Tampa Bay has selected just three intercollegiate position players in the first round: 3B Evan Longoria in 2006 and 3B Richie Shaffer, who batted .254 with 11 homers in the Florida State League last year.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-42

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 4-4, 2.61 ERA) vs. Rays (LHP Erik Bedard, 3-4, 3.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Ryan Hanigan has been activated and will be available for the Rays on Wednesday after completing a rehabilitation assignment following right hamstring tightness. C Ali Solis was optioned to Triple-A Durham.

--RHP Alex Cobb, who was struck in the head by an Eric Hosmer line drive last season, has become a spokesman for IsoBlox protective headgear. The product is available for children but has not been adapted for major league use.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi (2-7) limited the Cardinals to one run on three hits and one walk in a career-high 7 1/3 innings on Tuesday at Tropicana Field. He took the 1-0 loss on a solo homer by LF Matt Holliday in the sixth inning. Odorizzi struck out five.

--RF Kevin Kiermaier leads the Rays with nine extra-base hits since May 18, despite spending six days in the minors. Nine of his career 17 hits have gone for extra bases: five doubles, a triple and two homers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re just proverbially snake-bit right now. We just can’t find some grass when we need to under those circumstances.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, after the Rays lost their fourth straight game.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Brandon Guyer (fractured left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26. He had his cast removed June 9. X-rays revealed the fracture had healed, so he took some swings and played catch June 9.

--C Ryan Hanigan (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 7.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5, and he threw another bullpen session May 7. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 16. He threw live batting practice May 25. He threw two innings in a simulated game at Port Charlotte, Fla., on May 28. He threw 50 pitches June 2 in a simulated game. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 7.

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. It was decided June 3 that he would not need surgery, although he will be in a cast until mid-July before being re-evaluated.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as mid-April. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

RHP Alex Cobb

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ali Solis

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Kevin Kiermaier

DH Matt Joyce

OF/INF Sean Rodriguez

OF Jerry Sands