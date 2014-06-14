Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- After the Rays endured a four-game stretch of shutout losses, all at Tropicana Field, manager Joe Maddon was quick to acknowledge that the 6-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday was a result of his team removing the burden of their scoring drought.

”I really thought that some of them exhaled finally,“ Maddon said. ”When you go through these moments the confusion is that it’s not for a lack of trying. It’s not for a lack of caring. Sometimes it’s just the exact opposite: You’re trying too hard and caring too much.

“There’s a balance to be had where you can just relax and go out and play. So finally, in that particular game, you could see that our guys just started playing a little bit again. That’s all I‘m looking for. Just try to rebuild their confidence to the point where they come out and play like they’re capable of and ... you’ll see us take off.”

Only time will tell if the Rays will indeed rediscover their offensive rhythm, but their 6-1 win over the Astros on Friday night certainly fit the description.

The Rays recorded five extra-base hits against Astros right-hander Collin McHugh. Left fielder Matt Joyce, second baseman Ben Zobrist and third baseman Evan Longoria recorded two-run hits while center fielder Desmond Jennings and first baseman James Loney scored two runs apiece.

For an organization that has long relied on offensive balance, their effort qualified as textbook.

Maddon said one night of good offense can provide a spark.

“If we can tighten up in one game and all of a sudden it works in the wrong direction,” he said, “why can’t you exhale and all of a sudden have it happen in a positive direction? I think it can be like a switch, on and off, and it can work both ways.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-42

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 3-3, 3.42 ERA) at Astros (RHP Jarred Cosart, 5-5, 4.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alex Cobb snapped his three-game losing skid by holding the Astros to one run on three hits and two walks with a season-high 11 strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings. The win was his first since April 12, his last start since landing on the disabled list with a left oblique strain. The double-digit strikeout performance was his first this season and the fifth of his career.

--2B Ben Zobrist snapped an 0-for-26 skid with runners in scoring position with his two-run triple in the fifth inning off Astros RHP Collin McHugh, scoring CF Desmond Jennings and 1B James Loney. It was his first hit with runners in scoring position since April 25, when he recorded a double against the Chicago White Sox. Zobrist added a single and a double, recording his third three-hit game of the season.

--C Ryan Hanigan singled to center field in the sixth inning to snap an 0-for-28 skid. Hanigan singled to left field in the ninth inning and scored when 3B Evan Longoria delivered a two-run single to left.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Brandon Guyer (fractured left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26. He had his cast removed June 9. X-rays revealed the fracture had healed, so he took some swings and played catch June 9.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5, and he threw another bullpen session May 7. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 16. He threw live batting practice May 25. He threw two innings in a simulated game at Port Charlotte, Fla., on May 28. He threw 50 pitches June 2 in a simulated game. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 7, then pitched for Triple-A Durham on June 12.

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. It was decided June 3 that he would not need surgery, although he will be in a cast until mid-July before being re-evaluated.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as mid-April. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

RHP Alex Cobb

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Kevin Kiermaier

DH David DeJesus

OF/INF Sean Rodriguez

OF Jerry Sands