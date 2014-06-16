Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON - With the Tampa Bay Rays seeking to unleash their dormant offensive potential, an analysis of their lineup configuration remains in play.

Of particular interest is left fielder Matt Joyce batting seventh, something he did for the 14th time this season on Sunday to largely positive team results. With their 4-3 win over the Astros, the Rays improved to 9-5 with Joyce batting seventh. The debate, as minor as it may be, centers on whether having someone with a .266 batting average, .354 on-base percentage and .385 slugging average is best served hitting so low in the batting order.

”When he’s hitting seventh he’s got guys in front of him that get on base a lot in (David) DeJesus and (Ben) Zobrist,“ Rays manager Joe Maddon said of Joyce. ”That’s not a bad thing. My only concern is protection. The other team could choose to not really pitch to him.

“The seven-hole, with the way we are in front of him, can be very productive.”

Joyce has hit in all nine slots during the course of his 650-game career and, entering Sunday, his career .828 OPS batting seventh is his third-best for any spot in the order, trailing only .891 OPS batting second and fifth. Joyce finished 3-for-9 with a run scored, two walks and two RBIs batting seventh against the Astros this series, numbers worthy of status quo even if there are concerns with stacking the switch-hitting Zobrist and left-handed-hitting DeJesus ahead of the lefty-swinging Joyce.

“I‘m still concerned with Joyce hitting seventh; he’s starting to swing the bat better and we may already see that the other team may want to pitch around him,” Maddon said. “That’s how much faith I have in the guys above him.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-43

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 7-2, 3.76 ERA) at Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 2-7, 4.85 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Price recorded his 20th career double-digit strikeout game, passing RHP James Shields (19) and setting a new club record. His six double-digit strikeout games this season lead the majors. Price worked eight innings for the third time in five starts and is tied for the major-league lead with six starts of at least eight innings alongside Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright and Reds RHP Johnny Cueto.

--PH Jerry Sands put the Rays ahead to stay with his pinch-hit, RBI single in the eighth inning, a hit that came on his third broken bat of the plate appearance. It marked the first go-ahead hit of his career. Sands is 2-for-5 with two RBIs as a pinch-hitter this season.

--LHP Jake McGee allowed one hit and struck out one batter while working a scoreless ninth inning for his first save of the season and the second of his career. The Rays are utilizing a closer-by-committee approach after RHP Grant Balfour lost his job, and McGee got the call on Sunday despite the Astros sending three right-handed hitters to the plate.

--SS Yunel Escobar snapped an 0-for-14 skid with his run-scoring double in the fourth inning and finished 2-for-2 while reaching base in all four plate appearances. Escobar worked a bases-loaded walk off Astros RHP Brad Peacock to force in a run in the second inning and was hit by a pitch in the eighth.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I need to get a bat order in now, I guess.” - Pinch-hitter Jerry Sands, after he broke three bats in a single plate appearance, the last one producing a run-scoring hit in the Rays’ 4-3 victory over Houston on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Brandon Guyer (fractured left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26. He had his cast removed June 9. X-rays revealed the fracture had healed, so he took some swings and played catch June 9. He was sent on a minor-league rehab assignment on June 14.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5, and he threw another bullpen session May 7. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 16. He threw live batting practice May 25. He threw two innings in a simulated game at Port Charlotte, Fla., on May 28. He threw 50 pitches June 2 in a simulated game. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 7, then pitched for Triple-A Durham on June 12.

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. It was decided June 3 that he would not need surgery, although he will be in a cast until mid-July before being re-evaluated.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as mid-April. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

RHP Alex Cobb

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Kevin Kiermaier

DH David DeJesus

OF/INF Sean Rodriguez

OF Jerry Sands