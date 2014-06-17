Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

Rays manager Joe Maddon isn’t ready to start watching playoff games at home.

He believes his team can get back in contention with a strong showing during their 10-game home stand that began Monday with a 5-4 win over the Orioles.

“We are a better ball club than we’ve shown, no question about it,” Maddon said. “To get to the level I expect us to be at is going to take a lot of work. Our schedule has been awkward, but with a 10-game home stand, I want to get a lot of work done now because if we wait until the All-Star break, it’s going to be too late.”

One area the Rays will need to improve quickly is scoring runs. The club is averaging just 3.64 runs this season, fewest in the American League and has been shut out 10 times, most in the league.

With power-hitting right fielder Wil Myers likely out of action until sometime in August, the Rays will need to find more production in their current lineup.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-43

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Erik Bedard, 3-4, 3.83 ERA) at Rays (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 3-4, 4.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B/OF Jerry Sands hit his first home run since Sept. 20, 2011, when, as a member of the Dodgers, he took Giants starter Tim Lincecum deep. It was his first career pinch-hit home run and fifth overall.

--2B Logan Forsythe’s struggles with situational hitting continued as he failed to bring 1B James Loney home from third base with one out in the fourth inning. He is now 3-for-31 with runners in scoring position.

--SS Yunel Escobar started the 10-game home stand right with his first homer at Tropicana Field since April 5 against the Texas Rangers. Coming into Monday’s game, he was 1-for-12 against Orioles starter Wei-Yin Chen.

--RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo was the chosen one Monday as the Rays are using a closer by committee. Despite giving up a solo shot to Orioles OF Delmon Young, Oviedo earned his first save since Sept. 17, 2011.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was able to hit that one pretty far. I would assume it went pretty far. I didn’t turn around to look at it because I knew it was gone. It was an unfortunate result to close the day.” -- RHP Jake Odorizzi, of the two-run homer he surrendered to Orioles CF Adam Jones with one out in the sixth Monday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Brandon Guyer (fractured left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26. He had his cast removed June 9. X-rays revealed the fracture was healed, so he took some swings and played catch June 9. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on June 14.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5, and he threw another bullpen session May 7. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 16. He threw live batting practice May 25. He threw two innings in a simulated game at Port Charlotte, Fla., on May 28. He threw 50 pitches June 2 in a simulated game. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 7, then pitched for Triple-A Durham on June 12.

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. It was decided June 3 that he would not need surgery, although he will be in a cast until mid-July before being re-evaluated.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as mid-April. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

RHP Alex Cobb

BULLPEN:

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Kevin Kiermaier

DH David DeJesus

OF/INF Sean Rodriguez

OF Jerry Sands