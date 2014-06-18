Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- One problem is fixed. Another problem arises. Or two.

Such is the frustrating existence of the Tampa Bay Rays. Hours after spending 45 minutes before normal pre-game preparations in a mini spring training fundamentals clinic, much of it on defense near the outfield wall, the Rays were hurt by an outfield gaffe that contributed to a 7-5 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday at Tropicana Field.

A week after being shut out in three straight games, the Rays couldn’t make a veritable offensive explosion count when ineffective starter Erik Bedard allowed five runs and reliever Brad Boxberger surrendered a crucial two-run homer to Steve Pearce.

Matt Joyce’s twisting, turning seventh-inning folly in right field that turned Caleb Joseph’s fly ball into a leadoff double came two batters before Pearce’s homer provided the eventual winning margin.

The Orioles led 7-4 at the time. Granted, Baltimore won by two runs, but Joyce’s play changed the strategic flow of the inning, manager Joe Maddon said.

“That gave them a little bit of a different vibe,” he said, “pitching with a runner on base. It’s not an error, but it’s a play we should have made.”

“I tried to keep an eye on it and spun the other way,” said Joyce, who has 45 starts in left and just six in right. “Really no excuse. That’s a play that has to be made.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-44

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 2-1, 3.71 ERA) at Rays (RHP Alex Cobb, 2-4, 3.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Erik Bedard (4-4, 4.33 ERA) allowed five runs on four hits and two walks in four innings Tuesday in a 7-5 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. He has made five starts of four innings or less this season, tying him for most in baseball with Toronto’s Dustin McGowan.

--3B Sean Rodriguez hit a solo homer on Tuesday in a 7-5 loss to the Orioles at Tropicana Field. He pulled within one of team leader 3B Evan Longoria (8) despite having 176 fewer at-bats. Fourteen of his 22 hits (63.6) have gone for extra bases, the highest percentage in the majors among players with a minimum of 100 at-bats.

--RHP Alex Cobb (2-4, 3.99 ERA) is scheduled start Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, against whom he is 3-0 in four starts with a 1.73 ERA. His mark against Baltimore is even better at Tropicana Field: 2-0, 1.17 ERA, 19 strikeouts. He may need to be that good. Cobb gets an average of two runs of support per game this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I tried to keep an eye on it and spun the other way. Really no excuse. That’s a play that has to be made.” -- OF Matt Joyce, on his misplay that led to a double by Baltimore’s Caleb Joseph in the seventh inning.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Brandon Guyer (fractured left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26. He had his cast removed June 9. X-rays revealed the fracture was healed, so he took some swings and played catch June 9. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on June 14.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5, and he threw another bullpen session May 7. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 16. He threw live batting practice May 25. He threw two innings in a simulated game at Port Charlotte, Fla., on May 28. He threw 50 pitches June 2 in a simulated game. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 7, then pitched for Triple-A Durham on June 12.

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. It was decided June 3 that he would not need surgery, although he will be in a cast until mid-July before being re-evaluated.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as mid-April. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

RHP Alex Cobb

BULLPEN:

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Kevin Kiermaier

DH David DeJesus

OF/INF Sean Rodriguez

OF Jerry Sands