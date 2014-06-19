Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- If the Tampa Bay Rays have any chance of turning things around this season, they will need second baseman Ben Zobrist to break out of his slump. The former All-Star has been struggling at the plate and in the field this year as he committed his sixth error Wednesday after having just five in the 2013 season.

“We’ve never seen Zobrist kind of struggle,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “He’s been really solid for us the last several years and I anticipate he’s going to be again. He’s going through a rough stretch right now.”

Zobrist was 0-for-4 Wednesday and 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position. He is 6-for-57 with runners in scoring position this season. With the Rays struggling to score runs on most nights and power-hitting outfielder Wil Myers out until at least August, it’s going to be up to Zobrist, first baseman James Loney and third baseman Evan Longoria to provide the offense on a nightly basis.

“We’re all working very hard to turn this around and it’s going to happen soon,” Zobrist said. “We just have to keep picking each other up.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-45

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh 4-4, 3.03 ERA) at Rays (RHP Chris Archer 3-4, 3.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alex Cobb made his fourth start this season without an earned run and has lowered his ERA from 4.39 to 3.48 over the last two starts. “Cobb was excellent today,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “I thought his curveball was tremendous and he battled well.” Cobb threw 111 pitches Wednesday, his longest outing since his return from the DL.

--2B Ben Zobrist won’t make excuses for his struggles at the plate but there is speculation that his thumb is still bothering him. Zobrist was 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position Wednesday and is 1-for-his-last-36 with runners in scoring position. “The thumb is sore but it’s just going to be sore for a while,” Zobrist said. “That’s not really the issue. I‘m just going to continue to work through it.”

--3B Evan Longoria’s baserunning snafu in the sixth inning overshadowed a strong defensive game at third where he made at least four difficult throws look routine. “I thought we did a lot of nice things today on defense and with our pitching,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “Evan was his usual good self in the field.”

--1B James Loney struck out twice with runners in scoring position Wednesday which admittedly surprised manager Joe Maddon. “It’s not something that happens very often,” Maddon said. “In that situation I feel pretty good about Loney’s chances of putting a ball in play.”

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson struggled in his third rehab start for Triple-A Durham, giving up 12 hits and seven runs (four earned) in 2 2/3 innings. ”I’d like to get through four or five innings pretty clean before we decide what to do next,“ he said. ”Just want to be able to get guys out consistently.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The key moment in the game was the first inning because we had an opportunity to get things going.” -- Rays manager Joe Maddon after a 2-0 loss to Baltimore on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Brandon Guyer (fractured left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26. He had his cast removed June 9. X-rays revealed the fracture was healed, so he took some swings and played catch June 9. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on June 14.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5, and he threw another bullpen session May 7. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 16. He threw live batting practice May 25. He threw two innings in a simulated game at Port Charlotte, Fla., on May 28. He threw 50 pitches June 2 in a simulated game. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 7, pitched for Triple-A Durham on June 12 and June 18.

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. It was decided June 3 that he would not need surgery, although he will be in a cast until mid-July before being re-evaluated.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as mid-April. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

RHP Alex Cobb

BULLPEN:

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Kevin Kiermaier

DH David DeJesus

OF/INF Sean Rodriguez

OF Jerry Sands