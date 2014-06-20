Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- David Price, a mainstay of the Rays’ pitching staff since 2009, will take the mound Friday with rumors swirling that the start could be one of his last for Tampa Bay.

Even after a 5-0 win over the Houston Astros on Thursday, the Rays own the major leagues’ worst record, 29-45. They are 12 games behind the American League East-leading Toronto Blue Jays and 10 1/2 games out of a wild-card spot.

With the season heading south, the Rays are expected to begin unloading players in order to retool, and tops on the list to be moved is Price.

Teams rumored to be interested in the 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner are the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago White Sox and Atlanta Braves, among others.

Although Price is just 5-6 with a 3.93 ERA -- his highest ERA since 2009 -- he still would as a top-of-the-rotation option for just about any club. The three-time All-Star owns the league’s best strikeout-to-walk ratio, 12.1-to-1.

Speculation was rampant that the Rays would move Price prior to the season, but sensing that the club had the makings of a postseason team, the Rays elected to wait. With a hole too deep to climb out of and back into contention, it might be time for the Rays to move the lefty to a contender for a hefty return.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-45

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Jarred Cosart, 6-5, 4.16 ERA) at Rays (LHP David Price, 5-6, 3.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Kevin Kiermaier, since his most recent call-up (May 28), leads American League rookies with 12 extra-base hits. His four home runs through 26 career games equal the most in Rays history, tying Evan Longoria, Elijah Dukes and Bobby Smith.

--C Ryan Hanigan went 2-for 2 with a walk and a sacrifice bunt that produced an RBI. It was only the second RBI bunt of his career -- his previous one came July 28, 2010, at Milwaukee while Hanigan was with the Cincinnati Reds.

--DH David DeJesus was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a fractured left hand, an injury he sustained on a check swing Wednesday. He will wear a splint for three weeks before he is re-evaluated. There is no set timetable for his return.

--OF Brandon Guyer was activated from the disabled list, and he filled the roster spot of DH David DeJesus, who went on the DL. Guyer, who was out three weeks due to a fractured left thumb, went 8-for-20 during a five-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think everyone saw a lot closer to my potential tonight. It makes a huge difference when you’re pitching from ahead. A lot of teams have been capitalizing on the one mistake we make, and tonight on the one mistake that they made we were able to make the most of it.” -- RHP Chris Archer, who threw 6 2/3 shutout innings Thursday to beat the Houston Astros 5-0.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Brandon Guyer (fractured left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26. He had his cast removed June 9. X-rays revealed the fracture was healed, so he took some swings and played catch June 9. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on June 14, and he was activated June 19.

--DH David DeJesus (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5, and he threw another bullpen session May 7. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 16. He threw live batting practice May 25. He threw two innings in a simulated game at Port Charlotte, Fla., on May 28. He threw 50 pitches June 2 in a simulated game. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 7, pitched for Triple-A Durham on June 12 and June 18.

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. It was decided June 3 that he would not need surgery, although he will be in a cast until mid-July before being re-evaluated.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as mid-April. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

RHP Alex Cobb

BULLPEN:

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Kevin Kiermaier

OF/INF Sean Rodriguez

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Jerry Sands